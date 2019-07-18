God’s Kids Korner: Mary and Martha

“As they went on their way, they came to a town where a woman named Martha lived. She cared for Jesus in her home. Martha had a sister named Mary. Mary sat at the feet of Jesus and listened to all He said. Martha was working hard getting the supper ready. She came to Jesus and said, ‘Do You see that my sister is not helping me? Tell her to help me.’ Jesus said to her, ‘Martha, Martha, you are worried and troubled about many things. Only a few things are important, even just one. Mary has chosen the good thing. It will not be taken away from her.” (Luke 10: 38-42)

Mary and Martha were both friends of Jesus as was their brother Lazarus. In fact, Jesus stayed in their home when He was in their town. They welcomed Him, and during this visit Martha immediately began to work very hard to get supper ready for Jesus, but Mary just sat at the feet of Jesus and listened to His teaching.

Martha was upset that her sister was not helping her, so she went to Jesus and said, “Don’t you see that my sister is not helping me with supper? Tell her to help me.”

Jesus answered, “Martha, Martha, you are worried and troubled about too many things. Only a few things are important, perhaps just one. Mary has chosen that one thing, and I will not take it away from her.”

Mary and Martha were both doing good things. Mary was learning from Jesus, and Martha was being a good hostess. Where we get into trouble sometimes is not just deciding between right or wrong but deciding between what is good or what is best. We may get so busy working, going to school, playing, or watching television that we often forget the most important and best thing. We forget to spend time with Jesus! We must be very careful that we don’t get so busy doing good and fun things that we leave out the best! After all, Jesus is our most important thing! He doesn’t ever forget about us, so we shouldn’t forget about Him. He wants to spend time with us every day. By spending time with Jesus, we will get to know Him as our personal Savior and friend. Make sure to spend some quiet time talking to Him each and every day.

Let’s pray together. Dear Jesus, help us to remember that You are the most important and best thing in our lives. Don’t let us get so busy with other things that we forget to spend some time with You every day. Amen.

By Ann Moody Pastor

Ann Moody is pastor of Wilkesville First Presbyterian Church and the Middleport First Presbyterian Church.

