Reading is a slam-dunk at your Library

With the much-anticipated Hoop Project coming to the streets of downtown Gallipolis next weekend, Bossard Library has you covered for all of your summer basketball reads.

For those who are interested in learning more on the fundamentals of basketball, readers may want to consider the following titles:

Full Court Press: basketball skills and drills

The Baffled Parent’s Guide to Great Basketball Drills

Basketball: steps to success

Attitude: Develop a winning mindset on and off the court

College basketball fans may enjoy reading selections such as:

Leading with the Heart: Coach K’s successful strategies for basketball, business, and life

The Last Great Game: Duke vs. Kentucky and the 2.1 Seconds that changed basketball

The Secret Game: A wartime story of courage, change, and basketball’s lost triumph

The Legends Club: Dean Smith, Mike Krzyzewski, Jim Valvano, and an epic college basketball rivalry

Now that the NBA draft is complete and free agency is well underway, you may be interested in grabbing one of the following titles to enjoy during a timeout this week:

The Soul of Basketball: the Epic Showdown between Lebron, Kobe, Doc, and Dirk that saved the NBA

Basketball: A love story

The NBA Finals

Sprawlball: A visual tour of the new era of the NBA

KD: Kevin Durant’s relentless pursuit to be the greatest

Behind the scenes of pro basketball

The sixth man: a memoir (Andre Iguodala)

The Last Pass: Cousy, Russell, the Celtics, and what matters in the end

Golden : the miraculous rise of Steph Curry

LeBron, Inc. : the making of a billion-dollar athlete

Certainly our local area has its share of local legends of the hardwood. From basketball great Bevo Francis to the Waterloo Wonders, Bossard Library proudly offers the following resources to celebrate these local icons:

Fabulous Waterloo Wonders

8th Wonder: the Waterloo Wonders

Hardwood Heroes: the Waterloo Wonders

The Wonder Years: from 1933 to ’35 a high school team from tiny Waterloo…

Basketball and the Rio Grande College legend

Bevo’s Odyssey

Shooting Star: the Bevo Francis story

His Records Stand: the incredible Clarence Bevo Francis

Your local library offers these as well as hundreds of other titles, both fiction and nonfiction, on the subject of basketball, with selections for many different reading levels.

In celebration of all things basketball, I encourage you to support the local Hoop Project the weekend of July 20-21. While in town enjoying this event, make it a “slam dunk” weekend by visiting the Library to check out all the resources and services your library has to offer.

By Debbie Saunders Contributing columnist

Debbie Saunders is the director of the Bossard Memorial Library.

