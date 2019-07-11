Be aware what the day is

I once was the pastor of a man, Jim Mason, who often referenced the day as being Tuesday, particularly when he did not feel well, or when things were not going well for him. It did not matter what the actual day was. Nonetheless, during those times in which he confided in me, he always tried to summarize matters with a humorous note by adding, “I sure am glad that today is Tuesday.” It might be Thursday or Monday, but it was always Tuesday when he was stressed.

Knowing for sure what the day is can bring certain confusions to us when we were are weary. For example, I periodically experience some confusion as I wake on Monday mornings with the distinct impression that it is Sunday. I actually launch into a mental review of the messages for worship services before my mind regains it necessary equilibrium.

On the other hand, experiences occur when Friday seems like Saturday at times. It is not uncommon that we all sometimes forget what the day is, which leads us to consider a timely verse of Scripture. It goes, “Do not forsake the assembling of yourselves together, as the manner of some is. But exhort one another, and so much the more as you see the day approaching.”

With this thought in mind, it is quite evident that many associated with the church have forgotten what “the day” is. Then, there are those who do not care about spiritual concerns or the church have no clue what “the day” is.

Actually, reference to “the day,” which, as it says, is “approaching,” is not a reference to a certain weekday. Rather, “the day” refers to the coming of Jesus Christ. “The day” refers to the prophetic reality of the coming and certainty Armageddon.

Armageddon is an age-old expectation, even by the most skeptical of religious disbelievers. A world-wide cataclysmic holocaust has for a long time lurked in the back of the minds of worldly perspective. And, a consideration of present world circumstances in conjunction with the forecasts of Biblical eschatology must acknowledge that, indeed, “the day” of it is fast approaching.

Yet, there is another compelling consideration in the light of what “the day” is. It has to do with the importance of worship associated with the spiritual exhortation to “not forsake the assembling of your selves together.” The critical need of our day must consider the necessity of worship. And, according to the writer of Hebrews, so much the more so as we contemplate the finality of what “the day” involves.

We should in these present days practice consistent worship, though forsakers practice otherwise. Local churches should be packed front pew to back with people seeing the urgency of attending the House out of respect to the One who has provided salvation from the horrific predictions of “the day.”

If you have forsaken faithful worship in church, take time to consider the ramifications of what “the day” is. After all, worship is the obedient thing to do, according to the Ten Commandments. Furthermore, worship is beneficial to the soul that comes into contact with God. Worship enables us to see the glory of God above the manifestations of the evils around us. Worship helps us to see the strength of eternal God manifested in the needs of our times. Worship leads us to experience the strength of God when we are weak.

Someone said, “The important matter of worship is not our hold on God, but His hold on us. Not our choosing Him, but His choosing us. Not that we should know Him, but that we should be known of Him.”

These are desperate times. We need to turn to God. Our children need to learn that God loves them, and wants to have relationship and fellowship with them.

On both accounts, know what “the day” is.

In the mean time, if someone tries to tell you on Thursday it is Tuesday, it is probably Jim. Tell him I said “Hey!”

Branch https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2019/07/web1_Branch-Ron-1.jpg Branch

By Pastor Ron Branch

Pastor Ron Branch lives in Mason County and is pastor of Hope Baptist Church, Middleport, Ohio.

Pastor Ron Branch lives in Mason County and is pastor of Hope Baptist Church, Middleport, Ohio.