God’s Kids Korner: Sent out by Jesus

In our Bible lesson today from Luke 10: 1-20, Jesus sent out workers to tell others about God. He sent them out in pairs to precede Him teaching in their villages. Jesus told them exactly what they should do and sent them out with everything they needed to be successful. When they came back, they were overjoyed by the great success of their mission saying, “Lord, even the demons submit to us in Your name.” Jesus answered, “…do not rejoice that the spirits submit to you, but rejoice that your names are written in heaven.” (Luke 10: 17, 20)

We know that Jesus wants us to be good witnesses and tell others about His saving grace, but we might be hesitant, fearful, or wonder how we can do that. There are different ways to witness to people. For example, for many years I played the piano or organ or sang, and that was my way to witness to others. Then now, when I am a minister, I witness to people through my speaking and writing too. As much as any way though, we witness through our actions, attitude, and talk. People look at us and hear us even when we don’t think about them doing so. They see and hear what we do, what we say, and how we act – good and bad.

Jesus gives each of us unique gifts to use for His glory and different ways we can influence others for Him. We don’t need to worry; we just need to remember that Jesus is always with us and will give us the opportunity and words to say when He wants and with whom He wants. We just depend upon Jesus to give us what we need when we need it. But always rejoice in the fact that we are saved by His grace and are headed to heaven when we die. Others will notice our joy and want what we have, and that is the best witness of all!

Let’s pray! Father God, thank You for our unique ways of witnessing to our friends and others. Help us to know what to do, how to do it. and when to do it through Your Holy Spirit. Most of all though, thank You for letting us be Your children and go to heaven to be with You for eternity. In Jesus’ name, Amen.

By Ann Moody Pastor

Ann Moody is pastor of Wilkesville First Presbyterian Church and the Middleport First Presbyterian Church.

