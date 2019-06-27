God’s Kids Korner: Commitment, not excuses!

In Luke Chapter 9, verses 57-62, we read about Jesus and three men who said they wanted to become followers of Him. One day, as Jesus was walking along the road to a village with His Disciples and some others, He spoke with these three men. Each knew about Jesus and said they wanted to follow Him, but each of them also had an excuse for why they couldn’t do that right then. Jesus knew the truth in their hearts though and answered each of their excuses with what at first reading might seem some very harsh statements.

The first man told Jesus he would follow Him anywhere, but Jesus realized this man was not really ready to follow Him wherever He went – through both good and bad times and give up the comforts of his home and possessions.

The second man wanted to wait to follow Jesus until his ailing father had passed away and been buried. Jesus knew this man was not ready to commit until he believed the time was just right for him to leave his family.

The third man said he would follow Jesus after he went back to his home and said good-bye to everyone. Again, Jesus knew the third man was not ready to leave his family and friends to be fully committed to Christ.

After reading the passage carefully, I think, Jesus was trying to make a couple of points to them and to us. First, there is no better time to become a Christian and accept Christ than the present time. We shouldn’t put off doing that until we think the time might be more opportune. Second, as we have talked about before, following Jesus may not always be easy for us to do. We may have to give up things we want or want to do, and our family and friends may not always understand our devotion to God – especially if they are not Christians themselves.

Jesus certainly wants us as His children, but He also wants us to realize the important commitment we are making when we accept Him as our Savior. It won’t always be easy He tells us in the Bible, but you know what? It is certainly worth any trials we might have to go through to have Jesus by our side all the time, our sins forgiven, and be heaven bound!

Let’s say our prayer for the week. Father God, thank You for the lessons in the Bible that Jesus taught us. Help us to always know just how important our Christianity is and be good and faithful Christians to You. In Jesus’ name, Amen.

https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2019/06/web1_Moody-Ann-3.jpg

By Ann Moody Pastor

Ann Moody is pastor of Wilkesville First Presbyterian Church and the Middleport First Presbyterian Church.

Ann Moody is pastor of Wilkesville First Presbyterian Church and the Middleport First Presbyterian Church.