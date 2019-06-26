Most know the Area Agency on Aging District 7 (AAA7) for the assistance we can provide with long-term care home and community-based services, programs and resources that are available in our ten-county district. Did you know that we also provide “Healthy Lifestyle Programs” in the counties in our district?

These programs are evidence-based, meaning they have already been proven to show positive results from participants who have attended. These programs can significantly improve the health and well-being of older adults in the community.

Thanks to a small network of community coaches and members of our staff, these programs are available in communities throughout our ten-county district, but we are in need of more community coaches to expand the programs. We currently have volunteer opportunities available for Community Wellness Coaches in all ten of our counties including; Adams, Brown, Gallia, Highland, Jackson, Lawrence, Pike, Ross, Scioto, and Vinton.

Community Wellness Coaches might be adults with chronic health conditions looking to maintain their own health or those looking to gain experience or build their resume in community health education. All volunteers conduct workshops using the prepared curriculum after completing a training program where they are mentored by master trainers. Coaching includes leading classes with a partner coach once a week for six weeks. No prior teaching experience is necessary. Various program opportunities are available depending on interest, such as: chronic or long-term condition management, diabetes management, fall prevention, pain management, and caregiver management. The opportunity is available to lead classes as often or as little as preferred within your schedule. An essential element to these six-session workshops is that they are held in community-based settings, such as senior centers, churches and faith-based organizations, and libraries.

If you are interested in becoming a Community Wellness Coach in your community, contact us to learn more at 1-800-582-7277, extension 22254 or 22284, or e-mail us at info@aaa7.org.

By Nina R. Keller Contributing columnist

Nina R. Keller is executive director, Area Agency on Aging District 7.

