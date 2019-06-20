God’s Kids Korner: Jesus heals a wild man

The lesson this week is from Luke 8, verses 26-38. It is a rather strange and maybe a little scary story, so possibly you could have an adult read it with you and explain some of the various other parts to the story as well.

Jesus and His Disciples sailed to a region they had not been to before. This spot was very different from other places where Jesus had taught. In fact, it was a cemetery with tombs and graves. Suddenly, they heard a loud noise of clanking chains and saw and heard the voice of an angry man screaming and shouting mean things at Jesus. The man acted wild, was wearing no clothes, was homeless, was dirty, and living in the cemetery. Jesus began to talk calmly to the man and asked him his name. Then as the man was standing and talking with Jesus, his mind was healed, and all the things that troubled him were suddenly gone. Jesus had made him well!

People from the nearby town came and saw the man standing there––clean, wearing clothing, and acting normal. His eyes were clear, and the people could see that the man was now in his right mind. Jesus had made him whole. They were amazed. The man sat at Jesus’ feet, and Jesus taught him about God’s love.

Before long, it was time for Jesus and his friends to get back into the boat and go on to another place. The man begged to go with Jesus in the boat, but Jesus told the man to stay in his hometown, so that he might “declare what great things God has done for (him).” The man started that very day telling the town’s people how Jesus had healed him and about God’s merciful love. The man was healed and never again had to live in a cemetery because he was well and strong.

Jesus knew the man would be a good example to the people in that region, and He wanted the man to tell others what God had done for him. He wants you and me to tell others what God has done for us too. Can you think of examples of what has God done for you? I can think of many and thank God for helping me time and time again. See if you can think of some instances and then tell God thank You for all those times He helped you. Don’t be ashamed to tell others about those times too! God will bless you for doing that.

Let’s say our prayer for the week. Father God, thank You for helping us and giving us Jesus. We probably don’t even realize just how many times You have helped us or saved us, but we give You our praise and thanks for always being there for us. Help us to tell others about all You have done and Your love for each of us. In Jesus’ name we pray, Amen.

By Ann Moody Pastor

Ann Moody is pastor of Wilkesville First Presbyterian Church and the Middleport First Presbyterian Church.

