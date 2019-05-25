A Salute to Our Fallen Soldiers

I have read the newspapers and seen the movies written by people that will never understand what freedom actually costs.

I lived it.

I lived through the horror of walking into battle alongside my brother and walking out without him. I’ve heard the heart wrenching cries of those who won’t see their loved ones again. I carry them in my heart every single day, honoring their memory, grateful for their bravery.

Memorial Day is an opportunity for us all to reflect on their service and their sacrifice — the brothers, sisters, mothers, fathers, sons or daughters, who have paid the ultimate sacrifice for you and for me.

Many of us know someone who once served in the military or someone who is currently stationed overseas. We keep their names, faces and stories in our hearts as we pause and give thanks for their selfless devotion to their country, and we remember those who have gone before them.

While Memorial Day is a day to remember those who have fallen in the line of duty, it is important to remember that those who made it back home have made incredible sacrifices as well. We in the Senate must do all we can to support Ohio’s veterans. One example of the support we try to offer is a bill recently passed in the Senate, now awaiting House consideration, which is aimed at smoothing the employment transition for military husbands and wives who relocate to Ohio with their active duty spouse.

Through this legislation, we can help protect the financial stability of our service men and women, their spouses, and ultimately their families by simply making board licenses temporarily valid in Ohio. This will solve one of the biggest concerns of military members and their families when relocating to our state.

When members of our armed forces come home safely, it is our turn to serve them. We honor the fallen by caring for the living.

Whether you take time this Memorial Day to place a bouquet on the grave of a loved one or march in a parade, this weekend is an opportunity for all of us to express gratitude for the sacrifices that help preserve our freedom.

By State Senator Frank Hoagland Special to the Times-Sentinel

Senator Hoagland represents the 30th District in the Ohio Senate, which encompasses Belmont, Carroll, Harrison, Jefferson, Meigs, Monroe, Noble and Washington counties as well as portions of Athens and Vinton counties.

