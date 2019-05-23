God’s Kids Korner: God seeks us

In John 5: 1-14, we read about a nameless man who had been disabled for 38 years. For that time, he and other disabled persons had sat beside a pool called Bethesda. When an angel stirred the water there, the first one into the pool was healed.

Jesus was visiting Jerusalem for a Jewish festival when he saw the man and realized he had been in this condition for a long, long time. Jesus asked him if he wanted to get well. The man said yes, of course, but then proceeded to tell Jesus all the reasons why he hadn’t been able to get into the pool to be healed before. The man didn’t know he was talking to Jesus and never expected to be cured that day, but Jesus said to him, “Get up! Pick up your mat and walk.” Instantly, the man could walk. Later, Jesus once again found the man. This time at the temple and said to him, “See, you are well again.”

Notice that the man was not looking for Jesus or trying to be healed by Jesus. In fact, the man was feeling sorry for himself and making lots of excuses as to why he was still unable to get into the pool when the water was stirred by the angel. He didn’t even know who had healed him until later at the temple.

Jesus sought this man out to help and cure him. Jesus seeks us out too. Even when we aren’t looking for Him or expecting to meet Him, Jesus comes and finds us in the place and situation we are in. No matter what we are doing or have done, Jesus wants to forgive and help us to have a good life and live for Him. Always remember, whatever happens, Jesus is still there for us. Not only does He never leave us, He seeks us out to help, comfort, forgive, and repair what needs to be fixed with us.

What a wonderful Savior we have – to find us where we are, accept us, and help us to do better! Jesus knocks on the door of our hearts the Bible says, so go ahead and let Him in! You won’t be sorry, I promise!

Let’s say a prayer. Father God, thank You for never leaving us and also looking for us even when we don’t expect it or think we need You. You are a wonderful God to do all You do for us – no matter what we get ourselves into. Help us to always seek You as much as You see us! In Jesus’ name we pray, Amen.

https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2019/05/web1_Moody-Ann-3.jpg

By Ann Moody Pastor

Ann Moody is pastor of Wilkesville First Presbyterian Church and the Middleport First Presbyterian Church.

