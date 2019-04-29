Bringing out the leader in you

Do you strive to become a more effective leader in the workplace, on the playing field, or within the organization of which you are a member? Perhaps you are not in a current leadership role but have the goal of one day assuming such a position. Whichever the case may be, I believe current leaders as well as aspiring leaders may benefit greatly from the advice and expertise of others who have gone down the path of leading others to greatness.

Bossard Library is pleased to provide an extensive collection of leadership and managerial resources. This month, I have several recommended titles to share with readers, with publisher descriptions provided by Ingram Content Group.

Herding Tigers: Be the Leader that Creative People Need (Henry) – A practical handbook for every manager charged with leading teams to creative brilliance.

Great Leaders Have No Rules: Contrarian Leadership Principles to Transform Your Team and Business (Kruse) – Debunks popular wisdom with ten contrarian principles for better, faster, easier leadership. Grounded in solid research and three decades of entrepreneurial experience, this book has one purpose: to teach you how to be both the boss everyone wants to work for and the high achiever every CEO wants to hire—all without drama, stress, or endless hours in the office

Trillion-dollar coach: The Leadership Playbook from Silicon Valley’s Bill Campbell (Schmidt) – The team behind How Google Works returns with management lessons from legendary coach and business executive, Bill Campbell, whose mentoring of some of our most successful modern entrepreneurs has helped create well over a trillion dollars in market value.

Work the Problem: How Experts Tackle Workplace Challenges (Stafford) – Each fictionalized case study in Work the Problem is coupled with in-depth analysis and commentary by two learning and development experts who offer fresh ways of looking at seemingly insurmountable difficulties.

Communication IQ: A Proven Way to Influence, Lead, and Motivate People (Kendall) – Provides information about three communication intelligence categories.

Humble Leadership: The Power of Relationships, Openness, and Trust (Schein) – This book calls for “here and now” humility based on a deeper understanding of the constantly evolving complexities of interpersonal, group and intergroup relationships that require shifting our focus towards the process of group dynamics and collaboration.

A Higher Loyalty: Truth, Lies, and Leadership (Comey) – Former FBI director James Comey shares his never-before-told experiences from some of the highest-stakes situations of his career in the past two decades of American government, exploring what good, ethical leadership looks like, and how it drives sound decisions.

These recommended reading selections are only a few of the many titles on the subject of management and leadership available to you at your local library. I encourage all managers, from the most seasoned to those just beginning in leadership roles to take advantage of these resources in striving to build better teams in the workplace, on the sports field, and in one’s everyday life.

By Debbie Saunders Contributing columnist

Debbie Saunders is the director of the Bossard Memorial Library.

