It was another vicious egg hunt

To be clear, Terry and I have never associated the meaning of Easter with the rabbits. But, we did allow egg hunts at the house for the boys. Terry would put candy in the plastic eggs, and I would include a variety of coins as a part of the finds.

Early on, the competition between the brothers was vicious. There was cheating. There was stealing from each other. There was always a cacophony of fussing. Rules were implemented to make it as fair as possible, but these rules were always flaunted and ignored despite the penalties imposed.

Whoever found the most eggs was considered champion. That was the main prize for bragging rights. Of course, each wanted a large amount of candy. After the hunts would be over, they would settle down and trade with each other.

The last couple of years we were not able to host hunts because our families did not come in. But, the two youngest planned to visit with their wives this season, and they requested for us to have an Easter egg hunt for them.

After Sunday lunch, the eggs were hidden throughout the yard and we made preparations to begin. I levied very favorable rules for the girls. We even gave the girls a very liberal head start.

But, before going out, Alexandria pulled out a sharp edged spatula from the utensil bin, which she planned to use to keep her husband, Micaiah, at bay. She knew he would harass her. She planned on swatting him with it if he got too close. I approved.

It was told that, when Micaiah got outside, he tried to steal some of her findings. One side of the story had it that, with one swipe of the spatula, she inadvertently cut the handles on his Wal-Mart bag. Either that, or Jamin attacked and broke his bag. It was never made clear what actually happened, so I am not quite sure.

Nonetheless, his eggs fell to the ground. Rule 18 came into play that, if it is on the ground, it is legal. Alex quickly scooped up the re-legalized eggs. At the time, it apparently gave her the count-lead. Micaiah got incensed, and quit the hunt.

All of my daughters-in-law are beautiful ladies, but they can put the fear of God in you. No one tried to bother Morgan because she was prepared to counter, too, and she was able to collect a bounty unhindered. In the end, it made me chuckle that we had another vicious egg hunt.

But, it is not a laughing matter when one considers the viciousness that went on involving Jesus Christ that first Easter. His Crucifixion was a vicious event. His enemies wanted Him dead in the cruelest of terms. His Resurrection was relegated to vicious responses by those who despised the divine prediction of it. The powers-that-be ran a vicious cover up scheme by establishing lies about it.

Anti-God and Anti-Christ viciousness remains strong even today, which begs the question, why is it like this? It sometimes makes me sad how strongly opposed people are to our gracious God, to our loving Savior, and to the people who stand for them.

One thing I am quite sure about is that it is critical that we as God’s people practice His principles and expectation. It is imperative that we take care to represent God and Christ the best that we can in our daily living. We need to watch our tongues, according to Scripture. We need to guard our actions, according to Scripture. We need to evaluate our motives, according to Scripture. We need to treat others with love, respect, and fairness, according to Scripture. The religious environment may not be so vicious for Christians if Christians were more consistent with the expectations of the Lord. After all, inappropriate and inconsistent representations by professing Christians breed bitter and resentful attitudes in those who reject God as it is.

Yes, I should have been outside monitoring the hunting activity closely, but I was too busy sitting in my Lazy Boy eating my secret stash of banana pudding.

By Pastor Ron Branch

Pastor Ron Branch lives in Mason County and is pastor of Hope Baptist Church, Middleport, Ohio.

