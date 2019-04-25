Cracking eggs carefully from now on

The Easter bunny has come and gone. If you still have colored eggs in your refrigerator, the nutritional quality is deteriorating by the minute. A week is the maximum holding time for colored eggs.

One of my favorite Easter memories is about hard-cooked eggs. About 10 years ago, I had two cartons of eggs in my refrigerator. I cooked one dozen and returned them to the original carton. The day before Easter I pulled them out of the refrigerator to dye. I was certain that I had decorated the hard-cooked eggs. The pastel eggs added festive color to the Easter baskets and my dinner table before returning to the refrigerator within two hours.

It is a fun Randall tradition that colored Easter eggs are not cracked in the normal manner. The hard-cooked eggs are playfully and gently cracked on someone’s forehead before peeling. This is a crazy tradition that probably started with my father when he first smashed an egg on my son’s head for a joke.

The Monday after Easter I was running late for work and I reached into the refrigerator for a pink hard-cooked egg for quick breakfast. Picture me in my business attire with my arms full and car keys in hand. By instinct and good-humor I aimed the egg at my forehead. The warm memory of my father’s antics was replaced with a cold reality.

I had raw egg running down my face covering my glasses and dripping from the end of my nose. I let out a scream and scared the dogs.

Instead of coloring the hard-cooked eggs for Easter, I colored the raw eggs! I dropped everything that was in my arms and nearly tripped over my purse. I used both hands to wipe the slimy egg off my face. The dogs were entwined between my legs licking the egg off the floor.

It took me a minute to decide if I was angry. I blurted out a loud laugh and didn’t stop giggling until I had tears running out of my eyes, instead of egg yolk. When I opened the refrigerator, I found an entire dozen of hard-cooked white eggs and eleven colored raw eggs. I cracked one of the undyed eggs without using my forehead and ate it.

This funny memory is being retold to emphasize facts about the egg. It is an incredible source of nutrition. One egg has 13 essential nutrients in varying amounts. It is a source of high-quality protein, choline, folate, iron and zinc. It contains only 75 calories.

For years, eggs received a bad reputation because of being high in saturated fat and not part of a heart healthy diet. New research has proven that eating an egg a day does not increase the risk of heart disease. Eggs can play a role in weight management, muscle strength, healthy pregnancy, brain function, eye health and more.

Go ahead and eat eggs daily. Just make sure how and what and where you crack them.

Bobbie Randall Contributing columnist

Bobbie Randall is a registered, licensed dietitian, certified diabetes educator in Wooster, Ohio. Contact her at rbr3224@gmail.com.

