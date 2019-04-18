God’s Kids Korner: The real Easter

At our church during the weeks of Lent, we have been hearing a sermon series about Jesus – how He was both man and God. While He was on earth, He was like you and me in all ways. He got hungry and ate; He got thirsty and drank; He felt happy and sad, laughed and cried. He knew love and loss and felt pain and suffering. But we know that Jesus was even more than us too. He was the Son of God come down to earth for a specific purpose: to give us human beings a way out of our sinfulness. It was God’s plan to save us from ourselves.

Jesus was born a baby and grew up to the man that we all should know and love. He told, and even more importantly, showed us how to live a good life. He healed people and loved them unconditionally. He even forgave those who tortured Him and caused His death. He is the true superhero for all eternity. He is someone we absolutely can worship, praise, and depend on forever.

So while you are enjoying those Easter baskets with chocolate and toys, take a few minutes to remember why we really celebrate Easter. It’s so much more than the great candy, egg hunts, and big family dinners. It’s about a God who loved us so much that He came to earth to live as one of us, and then die as one of us, so we could be forgiven of the wrongs we inevitably do. Take time to tell Him thank you and promise to try to live and love as He did for us.

Let’s say an Easter prayer. Father God, thank You for Jesus and the plan of salvation You had for us all. Because Jesus was a man, we know He understands our temptations, but because He is Your Son, He can save us from those temptations too. Help us to be better people in the days to come and never forget what He did on our behalf. Amen.

https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2019/04/web1_Moody-Ann-2.jpg

By Ann Moody Pastor

Ann Moody is pastor of Wilkesville First Presbyterian Church and the Middleport First Presbyterian Church.

Ann Moody is pastor of Wilkesville First Presbyterian Church and the Middleport First Presbyterian Church.