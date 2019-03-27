Letter to the Editor: On behalf of the Madrigals…

Dear Editor,

In regards to (Sunday’s story) “Next stop, Carnegie Hall” I just want to thank everyone who has supported us and made the “Madrigals take Manhattan” trip possible – our families, choir boosters, school and community. Because of you, we were able to see the Statue of Liberty, Times Square, Broadway and, of course, Carnegie Hall. You can not imagine the lifelong memories we made thanks to all of you and we want to thank each and every one of you for the opportunity that you gave us. Thank you all!

Morgan Loveday

Madrigal Student President