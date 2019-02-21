I was just thinking, and that, specifically about the inspiration generated by the imagery used in the Bible that conveys instructional spiritual truth.

For example, God once said, “I will be as the dew unto Israel.” The “dew” amounts to a powerful image to consider. I have read that the dew accounts for up to 75 percent of the needed moisture for that part of the Biblical world. The dew brings a lot of daily refreshment for vegetation. Without the dew, the landscape would be utterly parched.

But, there is another matter to consider about the image of the dew. Dew occurs when the atmospheric and temperature conditions are right, which causes moisture to condensate on the leaves of the plants.

By contrast, this image leads us to consider that God sends spiritual refreshing to our lives whenever the spiritual conditions with us are right. Spiritual revival is the key concept here, for God will send refreshing spiritual revival to our lives, to our churches, and to our nation whenever the spiritual conditions are right between God and us. God will be as the dew, but the spiritual conditions of being right with Him are up to us. The dew imagery is powerful.

Another point of imagery is where the Lord talks about “they that dwell under His shadow.” There is distinct spiritual advantage when we strive to live under the shadow that God can cast in our lives.

Once, I was umpiring bases at an afternoon baseball game. It was blistering hot on the field. The sun was blazing. The humidity was stifling. But, I happened to notice that one of the field’s light poles cast its shadow along the first base line.

And, although it was a thin shadow compared to my portly wideness, it nonetheless produced a certain amount of shade. I found that if I stood in that shadow there was a certain amount of relief gained from the high temperature. Fortunately, it was a clean ball game, which meant I was not often required to move to the middle of the field. So, as much as possible, I took advantage of that shadow when there were no runners on base.

We often define experiences of life in general, troubles specifically, and temptations particularly as producing variations of “heat” with which we must deal. Sometimes the “heat” becomes overbearing. Sometimes it extremely stifles our ability to live comfortably.

But, there is relief from the “heat,” and it is found in the manifestation of God’s shadow. His shadow is considered in terms of the relief that His presence in our lives and the affect of practicing His principles and expectations brings to us. Position your life in the shadow that God casts, and see if there is not a noticeable difference. The shadow imagery is powerful.

One image with which I am particularly blessed is where it speaks of those that return to God. It says they shall “revive like the corn.”

Over the years, Terry and I typically planted large gardens. Of course, a significant part of these gardens included large stands of sweet corn. We really liked corn, and Terry canned a lot of it. But, every year, just about time the stalks would start to produce the ears of corn, the winds of a hard storm would hit and lay the corn down flat.

The first time it happened, we were so disappointed. We were looking forward to the produce with lots of it. But, a neighboring farmer told us that if we gave it time, that the corn would stand back up. And, it did.

We often talk about the winds of life, and how these harsh and hard winds seem to blow us down. It is a discouraging experience. But, if we turn to God and depend on Him, we shall stand again — like the corn. It is an encouraging proposition. The imagery of the corn is powerful.

I was just thinking about the inspirational and instructional images drawn in God’s Word — and was blessed.

By Pastor Ron Branch

Pastor Ron Branch lives in Mason County and is pastor of Hope Baptist Church, Middleport, Ohio.

