GALLIPOLIS — Bonita Mae Mink, 82, of Gallipolis, Ohio passed away on Friday, February 15, 2019 in the Holzer Medical Center.

Bonita was born on May 9, 1936 in Gallia County, daughter of the late Delmas D. and Phyllis F. (Houck) Mink. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by a sister, Joyce, a brother and sister-in-law James T. and Sheila Mink, and by a nephew Stephen Wilson.

Bonita is survived by two sisters Beverly (Hobart) Wilson and Barbara Sisson, both of Gallipolis; and by nieces and nephews, Brenda Wilson of Bidwell, Michelle (John) Meeks of Inverness, Florida, Keith (Katrina) Wilson, Mike (Joey) Miller, and David Miller all of Gallipolis, and Scott (Jennifer) Mink of Delaware, Ohio.

The funeral service for Bonita will be 2 p.m., Sunday, February 17, 2019 at Willis Funeral with Pastor Paul Voss officiating. Burial will follow in Mound Hill Cemetery.

None