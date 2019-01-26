From the bookshelf: Celebrate ‘Take Your Child to the Library Day’ with Clifford

Bossard Library welcomes you to the Library every day, but especially on Saturday, Feb. 2, in celebration of National Take Your Child to the Library Day. According to the American Library Association, Take Your Child to the Library Day (TYCLD) encourages families everywhere to take their children to their local library. Launched in 2011 by Connecticut librarians Nadine Lipman and Caitlin Augusta with artist Nancy Elizabeth Wallace, TYCLD is a grassroots national initiative that raises community awareness about the importance of the library in the life of a child, and promotes valuable free library services and programs for children and families.

Bossard Library will welcome special guest Clifford the Big Red Dog™ as we celebrate this special day, which also happens to fall on Groundhog Day. Children will have the opportunity to meet Clifford and take selfies with this lovable character. Participants will listen to a special reading of Groundhog’s Runaway Shadow by David Biedrzycki, in addition to making crafts and playing games.

While commemorating Groundhog Day as well as TYCLD, the Library will also feature a shadow puppet show by Linda Sigismondi, which will be performed throughout this two-hour event. Valerie Thomas of the Artisan Shoppe will be on hand to create silhouette portraits.

While at the Library, be sure to register for a library card for access to the Library’s wide selection of bestsellers, board games, Internet resources, digital content, and much more. For those who wish to borrow books about Clifford the Big Red Dog or even Groundhog Day, the Library has many titles for your browsing pleasure.

Make plans now to set aside some quality, family time on Saturday, Feb. 2 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. to visit Bossard Library in celebration of National Take Your Child to the Library Day. Ample parking will be available for this event in the Library’s new parking area off of Spruce Street. For more information about this and all Library programs, call 740-446-7323 or visit the Library online at bossardlibrary.org.

By Debbie Saunders Special to Times-Sentinel

Debbie Saunders is director of Bossard Memorial Library.

