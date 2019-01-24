Cross Words: Seek His heart today

Writing to you is an honor I can’t begin to describe. But it comes with responsibility. Especially when it’s based upon God’s Word. I genuinely desire to preach from the right heart each week. With that in mind, here’s a column about seeking God’s heart.

There’s a deerstalker on your head. Slightly below, your eyes squint through a magnifying glass. Dressed in a suit and tie, you walk warily from one place to another. It’s the appearance of Sherlock Holmes, but it’s the lifestyle of countless individuals today.

There’s a game I play when I strive to know the way. It’s called “detective,” and it’s not fun. I consider the possibilities, attempting to locate the best possible outcome. But here’s the problem: I don’t know the best possible outcome. Therefore, I spend an unnecessary amount of time trying to find an answer to a question beyond my pay grade.

By now, I’m sure you understand why playing “detective” is such a nuisance for me. But I still haven’t told you the most difficult portion of the game. You see, the worst part of “detective” is whenever multiple questions are posed—all at the same time! I’m considering a handful of possibilities for each scenario. All the while, I’m unable to discover the best possible outcome for each one.

Needless to say, by this stage of “detective,” I’m overcome with anxiety. I mean, considering the amount of pressure I’m placing upon myself, it’s no wonder. And sometimes, I’m tempted to just quit altogether. So if my effort doesn’t find God’s will, then what does?

God’s will will find you if you faithfully find Him. It’s less about finding God’s will and more about letting His will find you. Let me explain.

The Bible says, “Trust in the LORD with all your heart; do not depend on your own understanding. Seek his will in all you do, and he will show you which path to take” (Prov. 3:5-6 NLT).

Jesus says, “‘But seek first the kingdom of God and His righteousness, and all these things shall be added to you’” (Matt. 6:33 NKJV).

Do you notice the common theme among these verses? Instead of seeking God’s will, seek God. Instead of seeking a response from God, seek a meaningful conversation with God. Instead of seeking a revelation from God, seek a relationship with God. After all, when you faithfully find God, His will finds you.

But what does it mean to “faithfully” find God? Let’s take another look at these scriptures.

“Trust in the LORD with all your heart…” (Prov. 3:5). Not part of your heart. Not a portion of your life. Not a fraction of your time, energy, and efforts.

“Seek his will in all you do…” (Prov. 3:6). Not just some things—nope, everything you do. Not only on Sunday morning, but Monday through Saturday, too.

“‘But seek first the kingdom of God and His righteousness…’” (Matt. 6:33). Not second. Not third. Don’t squeeze God into your schedule, and don’t list Him among your priorities. Let Him be your everything.

Some seek God for what He has to offer and not for who He is.

Jesus feeds over five thousand people with five loaves of bread and two fish (John 6:1-15). The next day, many of the beneficiaries approach Jesus. But Jesus says, “‘I tell you the truth, you want to be with me because I fed you, not because you understood the miraculous signs’” (V. 26 NLT).

Those are some harsh words, but we’ve all been there. I mean, it’s easy to seek God’s provision without seeking to understand His character. It’s easy to seek God for what He does and not for who He is.

Jesus goes on to say, “‘But don’t be so concerned about perishable things like food. Spend your energy seeking the eternal life that the Son of Man can give you. For God the Father has given me the seal of his approval’” (V. 27 NLT).

In other words, devote your life to seeking God. Devote your time, energy, and efforts toward a relationship with Jesus Christ. After all, God knows our deepest desires, and He knows what’s best.

So, yes. Stop trying to find God’s will. Stop seeking God for what He has to give. There’s more to life than resources. There’s a relationship with Jesus. And as you seek Him more and more, you’ll catch a glimpse of His will.

By Isaiah Pauley

Isaiah Pauley is passionate about sharing Jesus in a simple way. Follow the journey of this young pastor at www.isaiahpauley.com, on Facebook at Isaiah Pauley Page, or on Instagram @isaiahpauley.

