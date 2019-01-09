Reader reports close call with coyote

Dear Editor,

I am writing to inform people of the danger of coyotes in Meigs county at this time. My daughter-in-law, Kelsey Friend, lives on Pomeroy Pike out by Meigs High School and Holzer Emergency Room. She was walking her little house dog on a leash Sunday, January 6th, when out of nowhere, a coyote came out and attacked the little dog. It popped the little dog’s eye out of the socket, it had to be taken to Parkersburg Vet Hospital, they are hoping to save his eye. The coyote was very hungry to come out in a close residential area with a human that close to attack a small dog. Please keep a eye on your pets and children when they are outside.

Bonnie Young

Letart, West Virginia