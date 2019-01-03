Cross Words: See the good

There’s a popular quote that simply reads, “See the good.” Makes sense. The world is a messy place. Negativity runs rampant. It’s a good self-help tip. See the good.

But what’s good? That’s kinda relative. For me, it’s black coffee, worship tunes, and a book. Those things make me happy. I’m sure there’s good in your life. I don’t know what it is, but I challenge you to see it. Be thankful for the little blessings.

When I communicate, I try to be practical. There are certainly benefits to positive thinking. Don’t forsake seeing the good in your ordinary world. Little things can make a big difference. But I want to focus this popular quote through the lens of God’s Word.

First of all, God is good.

There’s a story about a rich young ruler coming to Jesus. “And as he [Jesus] was setting out on his journey, a man ran up and knelt before him and asked him, ‘Good Teacher, what must I do to inherit eternal life?’

And Jesus said to him, ‘Why do you call me good? No one is good except God alone’” (Mark 10:17-18 ESV).

The Bible has much to say about the goodness of God. After the Ark of the Covenant is placed in a tent, David sings, “Oh give thanks to the LORD, for he is good; for his steadfast love endures forever!” (1 Chron. 16:34 ESV).

Secondly, God gives good gifts.

James writes, “Every good gift and every perfect gift is from above, coming down from the Father of lights, with whom there is no variation or shadow due to change” (1:17 ESV).

As I write this, I’m listening to worship music. My coffee is gone, but my leather Bible lays beside me. The good in my life comes from the giver of good gifts. But remember, it’s not just what He does. It’s who He is. God is good. He gives good gifts.

Lastly, God desires good for your life. This can be hard to believe sometimes.

I’m sure you know the verse that reads, “‘For I know the plans I have for you,’ says the LORD. ‘They are plans for good and not for disaster, to give you a future and a hope’” (Jer. 29:11 NLT).

Believe it or not, God speaks this verse to the Israelites while they’re in Babylonian captivity. It’s one thing for God to say He desires good for your life whenever things are going well. But it’s something else to hear God speak this into your captivity. I feel you.

I don’t know what your captivity looks like, but I can assure you that God desires good for your life. Even when this fallen world brings sadness, sickness, and pain. Even when you struggle to see the good, God is good. He gives good gifts, and He desires good for your life.

Preachers have a habit of claiming their favorite Bible verse(s). I don’t really have one. But I’m particularly drawn to one in this season of my life. It says, “I would have lost heart, unless I had believed That I would see the goodness of the LORD In the land of the living” (Ps. 27:13 NKJV).

I choose to see the good. More specifically, I choose to “… see the goodness of the LORD In the land of the living.” I can’t begin to describe how powerful this is. No matter what you’re facing, choose to see the goodness of God.

I love how David writes he would have lost heart had he not decided to see the goodness of the Lord. It’s easy to lose heart. When difficulties come, it’s our first instinct. But keep your head up. Don’t lose heart.

God is good. God gives good gifts. God desires good for your life. Choose to believe it. Choose to see it.

https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2019/01/web1_Pauley.jpg

By Isaiah Pauley

Isaiah Pauley is passionate about sharing Jesus in a simple way. Follow the journey of this young pastor at www.isaiahpauley.com, on Facebook at Isaiah Pauley Page, or on Instagram @isaiahpauley.

