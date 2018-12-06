Christ is God’s perfect star

The stars viewed at night are a wondrous sight. It is a compelling experience to observe them in their particular configurations and to consider their designated Gospel meanings. It is clear that God ordained the arrangement of the stars to dramatize His holy plan of redemption. The astrologists have it all wrong.

Nonetheless, the Bible refers to certain of the constellations such as Arcturus, Orion, and the Pleiades, which factor in the divine portrayal. It is the prerogative of God alone to use the stars for His purposes. The Star of Bethlehem serves as another example, for God designated that special star to guide the Magi to where Jesus was at that time.

Take into consideration also that the Lord Himself is referred to as a star. Scripture calls Him “the bright and morning star, which carries the truth that Jesus Christ brings Heaven’s light to the darkness of the world.

It is said that a perfect star reveals five points. By contrast, an observation of Scripture makes five wonderful points about Jesus Christ. Isaiah 9:6 says, “And His name shall be called Wonderful, Counselor, the Mighty God, the Everlasting Father, the Prince of Peace.” These five points being true about the Lord, Jesus Christ may be regarded as God’s perfect star.

The first point of God’s perfect star is that Jesus Christ is “Wonderful.” He is absolutely wonderful. He was wonderful in His character, because He always felt with and for people. He was wonderful in the quality of His love, because He always sought for others rather than for Himself. He was wonderful in His communion with God, because He spent much time in prayer. He was wonderful in the constancy of His purpose, because He was utterly consumed with the purpose of man’s redemption.

The second point of God’s perfect star is that Jesus Christ is “Counselor.” Counseling is the leading of one to the discovery of what is good and best for their lives. Jesus Christ was counselor supreme. It has been proven through the ages that those who adhere to His divine counseling experience the best in life.

For example, He counsels that the path of self-realization is the path of self-renunciation. Self-fulfillment is not found by self-seeking. Rather, according to His counsel, it actually becomes a matter of self-giving, for He pointed out that whosoever will be great will be servant to all.

He counsels that material gain should not be the major goal of life. Those who get caught up in the heated pursuit of materialism will ultimately receive little value from it. Conversely, Christ counsels, “It is more blessed to give than to receive.”

Furthermore, He counsels that man’s greatest personal need is the salvation of God through faith and commitment to Christ.

The third point of God’s perfect star is that Jesus Christ is “the Mighty God.” As the Mighty God, His divine power was manifested throughout His earthly ministry. He controlled the forces of nature. He cured diseases. He cast out demons. He brought the dead back to life. As the Mighty God, Jesus Christ broke up every funeral service He attended! Death was and is powerless in His grasp.

As the Mighty God, His divine power was evident on His way to the Cross. In Gethsemane, He wrestled spiritually for all humanity. At Gabatha, He permitted Himself to be ashamed and abused. On Golgatha, He lay down His life for the sins of man.

Jesus Christ walked every inch of the Calvary Road. He endured every moment of Calvary pain. He bled every drop of Calvary blood. He is the Mighty God.

The fourth point of God’s perfect star is that Jesus Christ is “Everlasting Father.” The word “father” is the most tender revelation concerning Him. It emphasizes His divine desire for relationship with you and me.

The fifth point of God’s perfect star is that Jesus Christ is “Prince of Peace.” As Prince of Peace, He gives perfect peace to believers. He is the only hope the world has for peace.

The light of God’s Perfect Star has come to us. It becomes a compelling suggestion that we let His perfect light shine in our lives.

Branch

By Pastor Ron Branch

By Pastor Ron Branch

Pastor Ron Branch lives in Mason County and is pastor of Hope Baptist Church, Middleport, Ohio.

