From the bookshelf: December is decked out at your library

Just as our community is decking the halls this December, Bossard Library’s programming calendar is decked out for the season as well.

This is the time of year that kitchens are filled with bakers wanting to try out a new holiday dessert for their menu. On December 3, the Library will host Mara Pineau, dietitian at Holzer Health Systems, for a Healthy Holiday Desserts program at 6 p.m. Those in attendance will have the opportunity to taste-test desserts and will receive a leaflet of recipes.

While considering healthy desserts, why not continue a healthy regiment by attending free Yoga classes at the Library? Join certified Yoga instructor Logan Black for an hour-long Yoga session for ages 16 and older. Classes are held on Tuesdays at 10 a.m. as well as 6 p.m. Registration is not required; however, the Library will require attendees to sign a waiver form. Be sure to bring a towel or Yoga mat to the class.

On Sunday, December 9, the Library will host a Gingerbread House Party for families. This fun-filled program will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. Families will enjoy stories and create a gingerbread house together. Santa will be at the Library to join in on all the festivities. Attendees will have the opportunity to visit with Santa and even take a selfie with the jolly man himself.

Get your creative juices flowing during the Library’s next session of the French City Writers’ Guild. The December program, for ages eighteen plus, will be held on December 13 at 6 p.m. Attendees are encouraged, though not required, to bring in their written works such as poetry, prose, short stories, and novels to discuss with other local writers.

With the year coming to a close and the holidays upon us, adults can certainly use some relaxation. Invite a friend to the Library’s Color Me Happy adult coloring session on December 15 from 10 a.m. to noon. Enjoy genial conversation, soothing music, and light refreshments as you color intricate designs. All supplies are provided by the Library for this adults-only program.

December also means that basketball season is in full swing. Join the Library’s Youth Services staff for a special Basketball Storytime for ages 3 to 6 at Gallia Academy High School on December 17 at 10 a.m. Members of the GAHS basketball teams will be on hand for holiday-themed stories, activities, and songs.

With the upcoming holiday break from school, area teens may be looking for a fun activity to share in with their friends. On December 29 at 2 p.m., join the Teen Book Club for a lively book discussion on Kasie West’s By Your Side. Not only will attendees enjoy the book discussion, but will make new friends, relax, and even create their own bath bombs. A signed permission form is required for attendance.

Families are encouraged to visit the grounds and gardens of the French Art Colony at 530 First Avenue to enjoy the Library’s December StoryWalk title, Merry Moosey Christmas. Follow the pages of the story as you walk from frame to frame along the path of the gardens of the French Art Colony.

Lastly, families are encouraged to turn the page of 2018 by stopping by the Library for New Year’s Noon storytime, to be held at noon on December 31. Enjoy stories, songs, and activities to ring in 2019!

Be sure to deck out your calendar by scheduling some time for these special events presented to you by Bossard Library – your gateway to lifelong learning.

By Debbie Saunders Special to Times-Sentinel

Debbie Saunders is director of Bossard Memorial Library.

