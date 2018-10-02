Honoring the late Robert Gordon

Dear Editor,

The home of former city manager Robert Gordon looks as it should look when a dignitary leaves us. We seem to walk through life taking it for granted…everything we have, everyone we know, all the things we love, all the places we go, all the things we agree with or disagree with, all the faces we smile for, all the faces we ignore are always going to be there just like the fresh air we breathe, the trees we see, the people we know, the places we go, our family at church, our job, our friends, our enemies, anything we perceive, anything we believe will always be. We never paused to think that this Earth, and all these things existed before we were born, and we were not but now that we are and do exist. We seem to not realize that when we cease to be, the world becomes wide awake and see what we gained from a loved one we lost. Robert Gordon is not (with us here anymore) but we are grateful for the time that God has given him to us and the things that he accomplished under the sun. May God and his son Jesus the Christ comfort his family his friends and our nation and may we all see that we were not and now we are and we appreciate all the beauty and the gift of life and life more abundantly. The city of Gallipolis celebrates the life of Robert Gordon.

Nellie Ruby Taylor

Gallipolis