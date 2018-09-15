September Veterans of the Month

Our veterans of the month are Jimmy Carter, United States Navy, and Calvin Minnis, United States Army.

These civilians, Jimmy Carter and Calvin Minnis, helped build affordable home with volunteers in their community with other volunteers that are much-needed and much-appreciated also by teaching Sunday School and preaching lessons from the word of God; helping the blind and others with transportation to and from Church and community events which is promoting freedom to worship God and unity as a nation as one nation under God.

We thank you for these nominations, when you see these gentlemen be sure to let them know you will fall in line and do the same for your family your nation and especially your God. So give them, if you get the chance, thanks and show your appreciation. What is most important is to give honor and glorify God and his son Jesus the Christ for your physical home, your life and for Living in America. God bless you and may God bless America.

These men will receive a plaque from the American people for their service to our nation their state and their County

And their names will be submitted for the Jim Marshall veteran of the Year award nominated for the month of September 2018.

Please submit your nominations by calling 1-216-815-5511.

Nellie Ruby Taylor

Gallipolis, Ohio