God’s Kids Korner: Who Am I?

Mark 8:27-29 “Jesus and his disciples went on to the villages around Caesarea Philippi. On the way he asked them, ‘Who do people say I am?’ They replied, ‘Some say John the Baptist; others say Elijah; and still others, one of the prophets.’ ‘But what about you?’ he asked. ‘Who do you say I am?’ Peter answered, ‘You are the Christ.’”

We read in Mark 8:27-38 that one day Jesus was with His disciples, and He asked them, “Who do men say that I am?”

“Some say you are John the Baptist,” said one of the disciples.

“Some say you are Elijah or one of the prophets,” answered another.

“But who do you say that I am?” asked Jesus.

“You are the Christ,” answered the Disciple Peter.

Peter got it right, didn’t he? Did you know that there are still many people today who don’t know who Jesus is? If you ask, they might say, “He was a great teacher.” Or some might say, “He was a great religious leader.” They don’t know what Peter knew that day. They don’t know what you, and I know. They don’t know that Jesus is the Christ, the Son of God. Jesus came to earth to live as we live, so He could be the sacred sacrifice for all of our sins, and we could be forgiven. Jesus is God’s Holy Son and lives with God now in heaven, waiting for us to come live there too someday.

Let’s say a prayer. Dear Jesus, we are so glad that we know who You really are. You are God’s only Son, the Savior of the world. Thank You for being our friend and helper. In Your name we pray. Amen.

https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2018/09/web1_Moody-Ann-1.jpg

Who Am I?

By Ann Moody Pastor

Ann Moody is pastor of Wilkesville First Presbyterian Church and the Middleport First Presbyterian Church.

Ann Moody is pastor of Wilkesville First Presbyterian Church and the Middleport First Presbyterian Church.