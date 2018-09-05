Letter to the Editor

Dear Editor,

I am not local to Gallipolis, but a friend handed me a copy of your Thursday, August 30, 2018 newspaper. On the very front page there was an article concerning the Meigs County Commissioners. The article stated that these commissioners “committed ‘numerous constitutional infractions’” of a religious nature and the legal folks from the FFRF (Freedom From Religion Foundation) desire it stopped.

To be quite blunt, the FFRF need to mind their own business as it appears to me that the Meigs County Commissioners did nothing illegal or unconstitutional. Sometime before Ohio became a state in 1803, Thomas Jefferson addressed the Danbury Baptist Association in Connecticut when he stated: “I contemplate with sovereign reverence that act of the whole American people which declared that their legislature should ‘make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof.’” These commissioners can pray anytime they desire, and the state cannot, according to the constitution ‘prohibit the free exercise thereof.’ Without going into details, anyone can search and see: “On May 5, 2014, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled 5-4 in favor of the Town of Greece, and that the town’s practice of beginning legislative sessions with prayers does not violate the Establishment Clause of the First Amendment.”

I am not a lawyer; however, there exist a whole team of lawyer at Liberty Counsel who can explain these facts to the FFRF and Meigs County Commissions. I will include their address (https://www.lc.org/), and I will forward your front page to them. I personally am very tired of the entire atheist community riding rough-shod over my freedoms; it feels, to me, that they are the ones guilty of shoving their religion down my throat.

Martin Nelson

Cambridge, Ohio