Teen testimony: I’m ready to go

“Jesus said to him, ‘I am the way, the truth, and the life. No one comes to the Father except through Me’” (John 14:6 NKJV).

I had this verse in mind as I stood on the beach last month. Looking at the water reminded me of my uncertain future. The empty horizon left me wondering.

I start college this weekend, and I’m not sure what to expect. When I look into the future, there’s an empty horizon. I don’t know what’s ahead, but I know the Way. His name is Jesus.

I feel like Peter. It’s time for me to step out of the boat.

“But the boat was now in the middle of the sea, tossed by the waves, for the wind was contrary. Now in the fourth watch of the night Jesus went to them, walking on the sea. And when the disciples saw Him walking on the sea, they were troubled, saying, ‘It is a ghost!’ And they cried out for fear.

But immediately Jesus spoke to them, saying, ‘Be of good cheer! It is I; do not be afraid.’

And Peter answered Him and said, ‘Lord, if it is You, command me to come to You on the water.’

So He said, ‘Come.’ And when Peter had come down out of the boat, he walked on the water to go to Jesus” (Matt. 14:24-29 NKJV).

Like Peter, I’m stepping out of my comfort zone and safety. Like Peter, I’m leaving behind those closest to me. Like Peter, I’m walking on water. I don’t know what each step holds. I’m not even sure what lies under my feet. But I know I’m walking the right way because I’m walking toward Jesus—who is the Way.

I’m still scared. Just like Peter.

“But when he saw that the wind was boisterous, he was afraid; and beginning to sink he cried out, saying, ‘Lord, save me!’

And immediately Jesus stretched out His hand and caught him, and said to him, ‘O you of little faith, why did you doubt?’” (V. 30-31 NKJV).

Like Peter, I’m afraid. It’s only natural. I become overwhelmed by my circumstances and start sinking. But in the midst of my struggle, Jesus holds me with His hand.

The Bible says, “The LORD directs the steps of the godly. He delights in every detail of their lives. Though they stumble, they will never fall, for the LORD holds them by the hand” (Ps. 37:23-24 NLT).

So here I go. Out of the boat. Onto the water. I’m walking toward Jesus. My steps are ordered. God has me just where He wants me. I don’t know the details, but God delights in them. They aren’t for me to figure out. How am I walking on water in the first place? I stumble. I start to sink. But I won’t fall. I won’t drown. I don’t know what each step holds, but I know who’s holding me.

That’s my story. What’s yours?

Is God calling you to step out of the boat? Make a change? Do something different? Escape your comfort zone? Walk on uncertain waters?

You feel like there’s no way, but Jesus is the Way. You don’t know what each step holds, but you know who’s holding you. His name is Jesus.

I don’t know about you, but when I see by this perspective, I’m ready to go.

Pauley https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2018/08/web1_9.1-PPR-Pauley-2.jpg Pauley

I’m ready to go

By Isaiah Pauley

Isaiah Pauley is a 2018 graduate of Wahama High School. He can be followed at www.isaiahpauley.com, or on Facebook at Isaiah Pauley Page.

Isaiah Pauley is a 2018 graduate of Wahama High School. He can be followed at www.isaiahpauley.com, or on Facebook at Isaiah Pauley Page.