A few days ago I utterly lost my keys. I thought my key-keeping procedures were secure. When carrying them, I put them in the same pants pocket. When emptying them, I put the keys in the same place. When leaving the house, I might forget my billfold or glasses, but I make it a point to know that I have my keys.

I maintain only two keys. Without those keys, there are two important doors that I cannot enter if I do not have those keys. So, I double-checked the usual location of placement as well as possible alternate locations. I double-checked previous pants worn. I put Miss FBI on the case, because she usually knows where everything is. But, she was no help.

So, one morning this week, I was making preparations to head to the church study. Micaiah had spent the previous night at the house. As he passed me in the kitchen the next morning, he asked, “Why did you leave all that change on my bed?”

“Did there happen to be a set of keys with that change?” I replied attentively. Sure enough, on his bed was where I had placed my keys. He brought the keys to me, and placed them in my hand. With a sense of relief, I promptly put them in my pocket. I absolutely have no recollection whatsoever of placing a pocket-full of change and my keys on Micaiah’s bed.

You ever lost your keys? Aggravating, isn’t it?

But, in my church study the other day, while ruminating about why I had lost my keys, the question occurred to me, “What if Christ lost His keys?” After all, He says that He has a set of keys.

To Apostle John, the Lord said, “I am He that liveth, and was dead. And, behold, I am alive forever more. Amen. And, have the keys of hell and death.” What are the spiritual ramifications of that information?

For the Christian saved by the redemption of Christ on the Cross followed by His Resurrection, it serves as an important verification. First, it verifies that the Lord has taken these keys of authority away from the devil. According to the Writer of Hebrews, the devil “had the power of death.” He had the power to keep the souls of people in the condition of eternal death.

But, through His own death and resurrection from His death, the Lord Jesus Christ forcefully dislodged that authority from the control of the devil and the consequent eternity in hell. For each of us who have received the salvation of Christ through faith in His name, we are ensured that we will be kept locked out of eternal death and hell — because the Lord has the keys! As a result, the Lord has “delivered us from the fear of death.”

The Lord clarifies it, as He stated, “He that hears my words, and believes on Him that sent me, has everlasting life. He is shall not come into condemnation, for he is passed from death unto life.”

Second, it verifies that Christ will maintain the authority of these keys for as long as He lives. It is comforting to know that He is alive now, and that He will be alive for a long time to come — “I am alive forever more.”

So, do you think that Christ will ever lose His keys? I am sure that He will never lose His keys. He will never misplace them. He will never forget them. And, for sure, He will never give them back.

Great time of day! More people need to get with the Lord’s salvation plan for eternal life. He has the keys to help everyone out on that consideration.

In the mean time, Micaiah did not bring to me that substantial amount of change I had apparently put on his bed. But, I am quite sure that that change is permanently lost as we speak.

One more thing: a shout-out goes to Terry. As of Aug. 9t, she has been the key for me having the security of love and blessed life for 43 years. Love ya’, Babe!

Pastor Ron Branch lives in Mason County and is pastor of Hope Baptist Church, Middleport, Ohio.

