From the Bookshelf

Most book enthusiasts will agree they love to share the joy of reading with others, especially when it comes to discussing the book (or books) currently on their nightstand. The staff of Bossard Library continually strives to foster the love of reading among those in our community. One of the more successful ways in which we do this is by offering our patrons the opportunity to join one of our three exciting book clubs.

Adults are encouraged to join the Bossard Book Club, with meetings held monthly. Club members are able to vote on the twelve unique books that the club will read for the year, with a different book being discussed each month. If you enjoy meeting new people, engaging (or just listening) to interesting conversation, and perhaps reading a book outside of your comfort zone, we encourage you to attend an upcoming book club meeting. Using one’s library card, book club members are able to borrow the selected book of the month for his/her reading pleasure so as to be ready for a lively discussion at the book club meeting. For more information on meeting times and the selected book titles for the year, visit the Library for a brochure or contact Lynn Pauley at lpauley@bossardlibrary.org or 740.446.7323, ext. 229.

Area teens are invited to join Bossard Library’s Teen Book Club. Teens not only discuss the featured book of the month, but also enjoy themed activities such as games, crafts, movies, snacks, and more. Joining the Teen Book Club is easy, only requiring a brief parental/guardian permission form to be completed.

New to the Library in September will be Bossard’s Tween Book Club for ages 8-12. If you are a tween who loves books, making new friends, participating in fun games and activities and enjoys specialty snacks, why not be a part of Bossard history by joining the Tween Book Club? The fun is scheduled for 11 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Sept. 15. Membership in the Tween Book Club simply requires a parental/guardian permission form to be completed.

For more information on the Teen and/or Tween Book Clubs, contact the Youth Services Department of the Library at 740.446.7323. Selected books for both clubs may be borrowed from the Library, provided one’s library card is in good standing.

“You know you’ve read a good book when you turn the last page and feel a little as if you have lost a friend” (author Paul Sweeney). Make new friends while celebrating the love of reading by joining one of our Bossard Book Clubs today!

By Debbie Saunders

Debbie Saunders is the director of Gallia’s Bossard Memorial Library

