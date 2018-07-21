In 1948, a multi-state agency, the Ohio River Valley Water Sanitary Commission (ORSANCO), was formed to control and abate pollution in the Ohio River Basin. This commission has been monitoring chemical and physical parameters in the water, conducting surveys and coordinating emergency response activities for spills and accidental discharges on the Ohio River ever since.

On June 7, this Commission voted 14 to 6 to move forward with a proposal to eliminate its water pollution control standards for industrial and municipal wastewater discharges into the Ohio River, handing over that job to the eight member states. The commission has set standards for chemicals and heavy metals and according to the news agency Inside Climate News “often at more stringent levels than state or federal standards.”

During a time when federal environmental regulations are weakened on a daily basis, our communities need the protection that ORSANCO’s Pollution Control Standards provide. We need to speak up or those standards may disappear. A public hearing will be held on July 26 at 6 p.m. at the Cincinnati Airport Holiday Inn. Aug. 10 is the public comment deadline. Please address comments to: (ORSANCO, 5735 Kellogg Ave., Cincinnati, Ohio 45230). A decision is expected at the Oct. 4 meeting in Lansing, West Virginia.

Dr. Randi Pokladnik

Uhrichsville, Ohio