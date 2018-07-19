God’s Kids Korner: You Can Trust Jesus!

Mark 6:56 from the New Testament says, “And wherever He went — into villages, towns or countryside — they placed the sick in the marketplaces. They begged Him to let them touch even the edge of His cloak, and all who touched Him were healed.”

Just like today, there were many people in Jesus’ day who needed healing from all sorts of diseases. They followed Jesus everywhere He went. There were so many people following them that Jesus and His Disciples seldom had time to stop, rest, and even eat. So one day they got into a boat and sailed away toward the other side of the lake to rest. As soon as they stepped out of the boat on the other side though, people immediately recognized Jesus and began bringing their sick friends and family members to Jesus.

Wherever Jesus went, people followed Him and would bring the sick and troubled to Him. They knew that in their time of need, Jesus was the One they could trust to help them. They trusted Jesus so much that all they asked was just to be able to even touch the hem of His robe because they knew He could make them better no matter what the problem was. Jesus always took the time to help people anywhere He went. No matter whether He was tired or hungry, the Bible tells us, He had compassion for the people.

Each day, we find ourselves facing difficult situations too. We have tough questions to answer, difficult choices to make, and sometimes are sick or troubled. We often ask ourselves, “What can I do? Who can I trust to help?” The answer is, “Jesus.” Just as the people in Jesus’ day knew that they could trust Jesus to make them well, you and I can trust Jesus to meet our needs in every situation. All we have to do is talk to Him and tell Him the problem, so He can handle it. We cannot worry when we know Jesus is taking care of our difficulties. Who can you and I always trust? We can always trust Jesus.

Let’s say a prayer. Jesus, we know we sometimes have problems that we just don’t know how to solve. Please help us to remember that You are the answer to any problem. You love us and will be there for us no matter what happens. We believe that You want only the best for us, so we can always come to You and trust in You. Thank You for being our friend in every situation. In Your name, we pray. Amen.

You Can Trust Jesus!

By Ann Moody Pastor

Ann Moody is pastor of Wilkesville First Presbyterian Church and the Middleport First Presbyterian Church.

