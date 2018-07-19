Teen testimony: God’s way is the best way

Do you ever feel like God is against you?

I’m not talking about your sin. I’m not talking about your wrong thoughts, actions, and intentions. I’m talking about you as a person. Do you ever feel like God is against you?

You may feel like God is against you, but that’s not what the Bible says: “What then shall we say to these things? If God is for us, who can be against us?” (Rom. 8:31 NKJV).

Why, then, do we feel like God is against us?

We expect those who are for us to support our every move and provide our every desire. It’s only natural. If someone is really for us, however, that’s certainly not the case. If someone is really for us, he or she does what’s best for us, and that’s usually contrary to what we want.

Remember the tantrums you threw when your parents didn’t give you what you wanted? Maybe you wanted another cookie, but you weren’t wise enough to understand that eating another cookie would have made you sick. It wasn’t that your parents were against you. They just knew what was best for you when you didn’t.

The same is true with God. I mean, we are His children. He is our Father. And sometimes, we feel like He’s against us when things don’t go our way. In fact, maybe you’re throwing a tantrum because God isn’t doing things your way.

God says, “‘For My thoughts are not your thoughts, Nor are your ways My ways,’ says the LORD. ‘For as the heavens are higher than the earth, So are My ways higher than your ways, And My thoughts than your thoughts’” (Isa. 55:8-9 NKJV).

This is one of my favorite passages in the Bible. Why? Because it reminds me that God’s way is the best way.

It’s hard for your brain to believe this. When you know you’re going somewhere, it’s only natural to create the way in your mind. If you’re following Jesus, it’s easy to formulate in your imagination what the road ahead looks like. But God’s ways are higher. God’s thoughts are higher. Therefore, His way probably looks different than your way. Because of this, you may feel like God is against you.

But God’s way is the best way.

It’s important to mention, however, that God’s way may seem crazy. For example, if I’m traveling to Florida, I think flying is the best way. In God’s eyes, however, the best way may be riding a horse and buggy. It sounds silly, I know. But the best way is not always the fastest, most efficient, and easiest way.

No matter how crazy it seems to us, God’s way is always the best way. Why? That’s what the Bible says. God is for us. God has higher thoughts. God has higher ways.

When you travel, you must trust the driver. The same is true when it comes to following God’s will. When you travel God’s way, you must trust Him. Looking through the windshield, it may look crazy. The road may be rough. It probably isn’t easy. But if you keep following Him, a great destination awaits you.

“And we know that all things work together for good to those who love God, to those who are the called according to His purpose” (Rom. 8:28 NKJV).

As you follow God’s way for your life, don’t believe for a second that God is against you. It may be contrary to your understanding, but that doesn’t mean it’s the wrong way.

“Trust in the LORD with all your heart, And lean not on your own understanding; In all your ways acknowledge Him, And He shall direct your paths” (Prov. 3:5-6 NKJV).

I love how the Bible says to acknowledge God in all of our ways. Merriam-Webster defines “acknowledge” by the following: “to recognize the rights, authority, or status of.” In other words, let God have the final say in your ways. Let Him be in control of your ways. And when you acknowledge Him in your ways, He directs your paths.

Don’t get discouraged. Take heart. Keep following. God’s way is the best way.

God’s way is the best way

By Isaiah Pauley

Isaiah Pauley is a 2018 graduate of Wahama High School. He can be followed at www.isaiahpauley.com, or on Facebook at Isaiah Pauley Page.

