Worry warts take notice

Take notice what the Apostle Paul says, “Be careful for nothing,” which means do not worry about anything.” Worry warts are rife among the Christian ranks. They focus so hard on things that may possibly go awry in their perspective, and, because of that focus, they demonstrate no faith or trust in God. Bad witness.

If you are like that you should get a good spiritual handle on the words of Philippians 4:6-8, and practice what it says in order to allay any reason for worry. These verses say, “Be careful for nothing, but in every thing by prayer and supplication with thanksgiving let your requests be made known to God. And the peace of God which passes understanding shall keep your hearts and minds…If there be any virtue, and if there be any praise, think on these things.”

If you assess that you are a worry wart, there are three matters to consider to change your personal spiritual culture. First, uplift God over worry. Such is accomplished by proactively remembering that it is God who is in charge of circumstances associated with you. When a large army once came up against Israel, the prophet of God told the people, “Be not afraid of this great multitude, for the battle is not yours, but God’s. Set your selves. Stand still. Fear not, for the Lord shall be with you.”

God was true to His word. Israel did not have to lift a finger in the defeat of the enemy. That reflects how much God was in charge in that circumstance, but it also reflects how much in charge He is in all that confronts us. Let Him do His thing!

Second, trust in God disintegrates worry. How do we go about trusting in God? Look at the Scripture. We trust in God with prayer by telling Him what it is with which we are burdened. There is something very comforting about talking with our Heavenly Father.

Practice the giving of thanks, for thanksgiving reminds us how good God is to us. Thanksgiving creates a better mental and spiritual tone. Remember, too, that we are invited to tell God our requests. I believe in asking God.

But, trust in God also involves correct thinking. Apostle Paul says that if there is anything good to think about, think about it. Such is far better instead of thinking about adverse possibilities that probably will not happen anyway. “Think about these things” means to make such good things the subject of thoughtful consideration. Makes good sense to me.

The last point about which worry warts should take notice is just simply to be spiritually reasonable. Worrying is not being spiritually reasonable, because worry cannot change circumstances. If you will be spiritually reasonable instead, consider the power of God. When the disciples were worrying about water getting into their boat, they saw the power of the Lord firsthand when He stood and spoke. It was a significant learning experience.

To be spiritually reasonable considers the position of God. After all, from Heaven, God sees all. He is fully aware of what is going on with us, which leads us to consider the purpose of God. Do you take into consideration that His will is involved in what He sees? There may be a beneficent reason why He is letting us be confronted with a particular point of stress.

But, then to be absolutely spiritually reasonable we must consider the peace of God. Worry will simply melt away when we allow the peace of God to work in us. Notice what it says—-it will “keep our hearts and minds through Christ Jesus.”

This is important because our hearts involve what we feel, and our minds involve what we think. Worry certainly affects what we feel. Worry certainly affects what we think. But, when the peace of God is super-imposed, it “keeps” our hearts and minds stabilized. It “keeps” our hearts and minds sedated with faith and trust in God. That is something we ought to like and appreciate.

Take notice—-you do not have to be a worry wart. After all, God does not like such warts.

By Pastor Ron Branch

Pastor Ron Branch lives in Mason County and is pastor of Hope Baptist Church, Middleport, Ohio.

