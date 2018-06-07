A Hunger for More: Faith in uncertain times

I know a lot of folks who feel insecure about their world today. Social unrest over unresolved racial inequities, school shootings, sexual violence, human trafficking, addiction, overdoses, collapsing families and so on are all overwhelming when they come singly, but are especially so when they come at us together as an intricate web of hopelessly tangled knots of heartache and pain. Couple with these “domestic concerns” the fact of worldwide afflictions such as famine, disease and war, we are potentially caught up in an all-consuming anxiety! What a world of uncertainty seems to lie before our eyes!

But is the fact of such uncertainty actually very new to us? Are things so very different now than in the days in which there was a collective fear that an atomic bomb could come crashing down upon us at any moment? Or when European powers became so enmeshed in conflict that the rest of the world was drawn into war – twice? Or when the financial world teetered off the edge into a chasm of chaos nearly a hundred years ago, creating a great economic depression?

So what is one to do when fretting over worldwide events or dealing with personal and private calamities that come his or her way? Well, in uncertain times, there are two certain truths that avail the child of God the peace and security of God’s promises. The first is that no matter how uncertain one’s situation, God Himself is certain. He is the Unmoved Mover, Who has always been and always will be. He “laid the earth’s foundations”, “laying its cornerstone – while the morning stars sang together and all the angels shouted for joy”, and “gives orders to the morning, and shows the dawn its place” (from Job 38:4,6-7, 12).

In other words, storms come and storms go (literally and figuratively), but they cannot budge the One Who knows “the way to the place where the lightning is dispersed, or the place where the east winds are scattered over the earth” (from Job 38:24).

“Ascribe to the LORD, O heavenly beings, ascribe to the LORD glory and strength. Ascribe to the LORD the glory due His name; worship the LORD in the splendor of holiness. The voice of the LORD is over the waters; the God of glory thunders, the LORD, over many waters. The voice of the LORD is powerful; the voice of the LORD is full of majesty” (Psalm 29:1-4 ESV).

The second truth is that God’s love for His people is certain… as certain as He is. Like David in Psalm 8, we can marvel that although God’s glory is above the heavens, and in spite of His setting the moon and stars in their places, He is mindful of men, the children of men that He cares for them.

In uncertain times then, those who have placed their faith in Jesus Christ may turn their eyes from the uncertainties surrounding them and the anxious thoughts surging within them and gaze at the wonder of God’s love… revealed perfectly in the dying of God’s Son as a perfect sacrifice for the rebellious sin of men and women everywhere. But also vindicated perfectly in Jesus’ resurrection, proving that no matter how severe our storms may seem, God’s power and love triumph over all!

Are you living with cords of uncertainty entangling you? Are they choking joy and peace out of your life? If so, turn your eyes back again to God. Learn to “cast your cares upon Him for He cares for you” (1 Peter 5:7). Remember that joy and peace are but some of the fruit that God can produce in your life if you simply submit in faith to His love, surrender to His will in obedience, and seek Him with all your heart in all that you are and do.

“Seek first the kingdom of God and His righteousness, and all these things will be added to you.…. He Who did not spare His own Son but gave Him up for us all, how will He not also with Him graciously give us all things??” (Matthew 6:33, Romans 8:32 ESV).

In what appear to be uncertain times, you can be a man or woman whose life has the certainty of eternity undergirding it, so step out of the confusion of what your own wisdom and strength avail for you, and step into the hope that can only be found in God’s love for you.

“My eyes are fixed on You, O Sovereign LORD; in You I take refuge. Your kingdom is an everlasting kingdom, and Your dominion endures through all generations” (from Psalm 141:8 & 145:13).

Faith in uncertain times

By Thom Mollohan Pastor

(Thom Mollohan and his family have ministered in southern Ohio the past 22 ½ years. He is the author of “The Fairy Tale Parables,” “Crimson Harvest,” and “A Heart at Home with God.” He blogs at “unfurledsails.wordpress.com”. Pastor Thom leads Pathway Community Church and may be reached for comments or questions by email at pastorthom@pathwaygallipolis.com).

