WVU Medicine Camden Clark recognized for excellence in cardiac care

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. — The American College of Cardiology has recognized WVU Medicine Camden Clark for its demonstrated commitment to comprehensive, high-quality culture and cardiovascular care by awarding the healthcare facility with the HeartCARE Center National Distinction of Excellence and re-accreditation as a Chest Pain Center with Primary PCI and Resuscitation. The award is based on meeting accreditation criteria, and through their ongoing performance registry reporting. WVU Medicine Camden Clark is the only area hospital to receive both of these designations.

“The recognition of the quality of cardiac care we provide to the Mid-Ohio Valley and surrounding counties by the American College of Cardiology is very exciting for the community we serve,” said David Gnegy, MD, President of Parkersburg Cardiology Associates. “It has been a multi-year process for the cardiac team to reach this pinnacle and it is very gratifying. The award recognizes our team’s commitment to delivering excellent quality care and our ongoing priority to improving patient experiences both now and in the future.”

Hospitals and health systems that have earned an ACC HeartCARE Center designation have met a set of criteria, including participating in at least two ACC Accreditation Services programs, NCDR registries and targeted quality improvement campaigns, such as Patient Navigator Program: Focus MI, that are designed to help hospitals and institutions close gaps in guideline-based care.

WVU Medicine Camden Clark was also re-accredited as a Chest Pain Center with Primary PCI and Resuscitation by ACC Accreditation Services. Percutaneous coronary intervention (PCI) is also known as coronary angioplasty. It is a non-surgical procedure that opens narrowed or blocked coronary arteries with a balloon to relieve symptoms of heart disease or reduce heart damage during or after a heart attack.

“We are extremely proud and honored to receive the designation of HeartCARE Center National Distinction of Excellence and to be reaccredited by the ACC as a Chest Pain Center with Primary PCI and Resuscitation , said Marie Crum, Cardiac Certification Program Coordinator. “As the area’s most established, award-winning cardiac program, the team here from Camden Clark, Parkersburg Cardiology Associates and WVU Heart and Vascular Institute focus on providing advanced, quality cardiac care to our patient community and it’s gratifying to be recognized for these accomplishments.”

Hospitals that have earned ACC Chest Pain Center with Primary PCI and Resuscitation Accreditation have proven exceptional competency in treating patients with heart attack symptoms and have primary PCI available 24/7 every day of the year. As required to meet the criteria of the accreditation designation, they comply with standard Chest Pain Center protocols and are equipped with a robust hypothermia program for post-cardiac arrest treatment. These facilities also maintain a “No Diversion Policy” for out of-hospital cardiac arrest patients.

With this new designation, hospitals and health systems can now showcase their elite status and publicly highlight their outstanding commitment to quality for their patients, providers and other stakeholders.

“WVU Medicine Camden Clark has demonstrated its commitment to providing the Mid-Ohio Valley with excellent heart care,” said Phillip D. Levy, MD, FACC, chair of the ACC Accreditation Management Board. “ACC Accreditation Services is proud to award WVU Medicine Camden Clark with both the HeartCARE Center designation as well as with the Chest Pain Center with Primary PCI and Resuscitation Accreditation.”

Hospitals receiving these prestigious recognitions from the American College of Cardiology have demonstrated their commitment to consistent, high-quality cardiovascular care through comprehensive process improvement, disease and procedure-specific accreditation, professional excellence, and community engagement. WVU Medicine Camden Clark has proven to be a forward-thinking institution with goals to advance the cause of sustainable quality improvement.

Information provided by WVU Medicine Camden Clark.

HeartCARE Center National Distinction of Excellence https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2021/01/web1_1.19-WVU-HeartCARE_Center_Award_Seal_2021.jpg HeartCARE Center National Distinction of Excellence