Bodimer named Board of Realtors president

On Jan. 8, Athens County Board of Realtors held their swearing in ceremony via Zoom, a virtual meeting application.

Dirck Everhart, District 4 Ohio Association of Realtors Vice President installed President Joshua Bodimer, Vice President Russell Chamberlain, Secretary Ally Rapp Lee, Treasurer Douglas Green, 3 year director Meranda Chesser, 2 year director Diane Spezza, 1 year directors: Brandon Bartee, David Telega, David Burnette, Shannon Freed, and Sandy Collins.

Bodimer states, “Our membership has been rapidly expanding into multiple counties in the Appalachia region of Ohio. I am excited to work with the Realtors of this region and look forward to getting started”.

The purpose of the Athens County Board of REALTORS (ACBOR) is to serve the needs of its members, oversee the multiple listing service (MLS), and to advocate public policies beneficial to the real estate industry.

Information provided by Josh Bodimer.