Historical Society receives grant

Ashlee Vaughan-Enslen of The Vaughan Agency in Pomeroy presents a check to Vicki Hanson from the Meigs Historical Society. The money received is from a grant provided by MAX, MutualAid eXchange, which was applied for by The Vaughan Agency to benefit the historical society and museum. The money will go to help Meigs County Historical Society buy new computers and help renovate their new building in Middleport. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2020/01/web1_1.9-Vaughan-Agency.jpg Ashlee Vaughan-Enslen of The Vaughan Agency in Pomeroy presents a check to Vicki Hanson from the Meigs Historical Society. The money received is from a grant provided by MAX, MutualAid eXchange, which was applied for by The Vaughan Agency to benefit the historical society and museum. The money will go to help Meigs County Historical Society buy new computers and help renovate their new building in Middleport. Sarah Hawley | Sentinel