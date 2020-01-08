Connolly promoted to loan officer

RACINE — Home National Bank announces the promotion of Amber Connolly as Loan Officer where she will be servicing loan customers at the Racine location.

Connolly joined HNB in June of 2008. Upon her graduation from the University of Rio Grande she advanced in responsibilities, bringing her extensive experience as Branch Manager of the Syracuse location. She resides in Racine with her husband Justin Connolly and son Clint.

“Please join us in congratulating Amber Connolly and welcoming her to Racine in her new position as a Loan Officer.,” stated the bank in a news release.

