Donating to Shop with a Cop

The Tuppers Plains Branch of Farmers Bank recently donated $400 to the Meigs County Sheriff’s Office to support their “Shop with A Cop” Program. The bank sold candy bars and candles the entire month of November, donating 100 percent of the proceeds to the program. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2019/12/web1_12.12-Shop-with-a-Cop.jpg The Tuppers Plains Branch of Farmers Bank recently donated $400 to the Meigs County Sheriff’s Office to support their “Shop with A Cop” Program. The bank sold candy bars and candles the entire month of November, donating 100 percent of the proceeds to the program. Courtesy photo