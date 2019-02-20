Carey visits Chamber Chatter

John Carey, the newly named Director of the Governor’s Office of Appalachia, joined the Meigs County Chamber of Commerce on Friday for the weekly Chamber Chatter. The Governor’s Office of Appalachia works to coordinate economic and community development initiatives to improve the lives of those living in the 32-county region. The office also works with the Appalachian Regional Commission in Washington, D.C. and with local entities to promote the region’s assets and support initiatives that positively impact the economic activity of the region. The Wellston resident was previously a State Representative and State Senator. He most recently served as the Chancellor of Ohio Department of Higher Education. Chamber Chatter is held each Friday at 8 a.m. at the Meigs County Chamber of Commerce office on West Main Street in Pomeroy

John Carey, the newly named Director of the Governor’s Office of Appalachia, joined the Meigs County Chamber of Commerce on Friday for the weekly Chamber Chatter. The Governor’s Office of Appalachia works to coordinate economic and community development initiatives to improve the lives of those living in the 32-county region. The office also works with the Appalachian Regional Commission in Washington, D.C. and with local entities to promote the region’s assets and support initiatives that positively impact the economic activity of the region. The Wellston resident was previously a State Representative and State Senator. He most recently served as the Chancellor of Ohio Department of Higher Education. Chamber Chatter is held each Friday at 8 a.m. at the Meigs County Chamber of Commerce office on West Main Street in Pomeroy https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2019/02/web1_2.19-Chamber-Chatter_ne2019219123745558.jpg John Carey, the newly named Director of the Governor’s Office of Appalachia, joined the Meigs County Chamber of Commerce on Friday for the weekly Chamber Chatter. The Governor’s Office of Appalachia works to coordinate economic and community development initiatives to improve the lives of those living in the 32-county region. The office also works with the Appalachian Regional Commission in Washington, D.C. and with local entities to promote the region’s assets and support initiatives that positively impact the economic activity of the region. The Wellston resident was previously a State Representative and State Senator. He most recently served as the Chancellor of Ohio Department of Higher Education. Chamber Chatter is held each Friday at 8 a.m. at the Meigs County Chamber of Commerce office on West Main Street in Pomeroy