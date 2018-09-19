Vallee receives Dorothy Royce Award

Each year, the Ohio Council for Home Care and Hospice recognizes outstanding individuals for the exemplary service and care they provide. The dedication and compassionate care these individuals have displayed is to be commended.

The recipient of the Dorothy Royce Award was Michael Vallee, JD. The award is named in honor of the founding president of the Ohio Council for Home Care and Hospice. The Dorothy Royce Award recognizes individuals who have worked hard to promote home care and hospice in Ohio through OCHCH and the community setting.

Vallee is President of Ohio Valley Home Health Inc. and part owner of Advantage Skilled Care LLC and Ross County Home Health. He has been actively involved with OCHCH for many years and currently serves as Chairman of the Board of Directors. He also serves on the board for the Center for Community Based Care, OCHCH’s non-profit affiliate.

Vallee has been involved in advancing home care in Ohio and has testified in the Ohio General Assembly several times on behalf of the home care industry.

Information submitted by Ohio Valley Home Health Inc.