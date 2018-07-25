Surgery patient shares story

“I was very pleased with Dr. Dittenhofer,” shared Robert “Bob” Davidson, recent hernia patient at Holzer Gallipolis. “My experience was excellent and I am glad he is a part of Holzer.”

Davidson had a hernia for years, and the health issue continued to worsen and cause distress. “I had to have emergency surgery on Valentine’s Day 2018,” he shared. “The first surgery really helped, but required additional repair in May. Holzer’s surgery department is first class. It’s been over five years since I have felt this good.”

A hernia occurs when an organ or fatty tissue squeezes through a weak spot in surrounding muscle or connective tissue. The most common types of hernia are inguinal (affecting the inner groin), incisional (resulting from an incision), femoral (outer groin), umbilical (belly button), and hiatal (upper stomach). Any condition that increases the pressure of the abdominal cavity, such as: obesity, heavy lifting, coughing, and/or chronic lung disease, may contribute to the formation or worsening of a hernia. Having a family history of hernias can increase the risk for developing a hernia.

Dr. Dittenhofer was able to utilize the da Vinci® surgery robot on Davidson’s repair surgery in May. With the addition of the da Vinci® robot, Holzer’s surgical department continues to provide safe and efficient procedures for the communities we serve.

Holzer has built a multi-disciplinary robotic-assisted surgery program with a team of dedicated surgeons, nurses, and surgical technologists. Our da Vinci® surgery service lines include gynecology and general surgery. During a da Vinci® procedure, the surgeon is 100 percent in control of the robotic system. Seated at the surgeon console in the same room with the patient, the surgeon manipulates the EndoWrist® instruments in real time through a small incision. This enables the surgeon to operate with enhanced vision, dexterity, and precision.

“Dr. Dittenhofer explained the procedure very well,” shared Davidson. “I knew what to expect and was very prepared for surgery as well as recovery. My wife, Sara, and I were impressed with the entire surgical team.”

Dr. Dittenhofer is a graduate of the Pikeville College School of Osteopathic Medicine in Pikeville, Kentucky and completed his General Surgery residency at East End Health Alliance and his internship at Bluefield Regional Medical Center in Bluefield, West Virginia. He is currently accepting patients at Holzer – Gallipolis and Holzer – Jackson Clinic locations.

Davidson and his wife reside in Gallipolis. They are the proud parents of Caleb, Emily, Daniel, and Elizabeth, and have one granddaughter, Estelle.

For more information on the da Vinci® system, or Holzer services, visit www.holzer.org.

Submitted by Holzer Health System.