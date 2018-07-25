Meigs County Economic Development Office launches new website

POMEROY — The Meigs County Economic Development Office recently launched a powerful new website, which can be seen at http://www.meigscountyohio.com/ .

The purpose of the organization is to help grow jobs and investment in Meigs County, Ohio. According the organization’s director, Perry Varnadoe, “This powerful new website is carefully designed to serve the many needs of our target audiences. Specifically, corporate executives, real estate professionals, and site location consultants will easily find the crucial information they demand. Already, the website’s traffic has been very significant.”

The website was created by Brand Acceleration, an award-winning, full-service marketing and public relations firm that works exclusively in the economic development industry. “We are proud of this new website and the great relationship we’ve established with the staff and area leaders,” said Jim Walton, CEO of Brand Acceleration.