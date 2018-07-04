PVH receives an ‘A’ for patient safety in recent Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade

MASON COUNTY — Pleasant Valley Hospital in Point Pleasant, West Virginia, is the only hospital in the region to earn an “A” rating from The Leapfrog Group in the newest release of Hospital Safety Grades.

As an A-rated hospitals by this national non-profit health care ratings organization, Pleasant Valley Hospital is ranked among the safest hospitals in the United States. Only 832 hospitals in the U.S. received an A-ranking.

“We are so proud of these scores, as they reflect the hard work and dedication of our staff. It is extremely difficult to earn the A rating, so this recognition is very meaningful to our team and us. Pleasant Valley Hospital is a quality organization because that is what the people in our community deserve. It is our responsibility and privilege to help our community live healthier and happier. This achievement speaks to our hospital’s culture of safety and unwavering dedication to providing the very best patient care,” stated Glen Washington, FACHE, CEO, of Pleasant Valley Hospital.

The Leapfrog Group assigns letter grades of A, B, C, D and F to hospitals across the nation based on their performance in preventing medical errors, infections and other harms.

“It takes consistent, unwavering dedication to patients to achieve the highest standards of patient safety. An ‘A’ Safety Grade recognizes hospitals for this accomplishment,” said Leah Binder, president and CEO of The Leapfrog Group. “We congratulate the clinicians, board, management and staff of Pleasant Valley Hospital for showing the country what it means to put patient safety first.”

Developed under the guidance of a Blue Ribbon National Expert Panel, the Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade uses 27 measures of publicly available hospital safety data to assign A, B, C, D and F grades to more than 2,600 U.S. hospitals twice per year. It is calculated by top patient safety experts, peer reviewed, fully transparent and free to the public.

To learn more, visit www.hospitalsafetygrade.org.

Submitted by Pleasant Valley Hospital.