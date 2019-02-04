The area is experiencing a winter thaw, with temperatures expected to reach a high of 70 degrees on Thursday. Pictured is a February forest thaw in neighboring Lawrence County at Lake Vesuvias which sits in Wayne National Forest, the latter of which extends into Gallia County. The deadline for public feedback for the Sunny Oaks Project in Wayne National Forest, has been extended to Feb. 14. If approved, the Sunny Oaks Project aims to authorize the harvest of about 2,700 acres of forest through a mix of clearcut and shelterwood harvests. The project is located east of State Route 93, west of State Route 141, north of the community of Aid and south of the community of Oak Hill. The project area is located in parts of Jackson, Gallia, and Lawrence Counties.

