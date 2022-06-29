Gallia Board of Ed. supports Teacher Appreciation Day, approves hires

PATRIOT — The Gallia County Local Board of Education held a regular meeting April 25, 2022 at 5:30 p.m. with the following members answering roll call: Jeff Halley, Beth James, and Paula Whitt. Terry Halley and Brandon Twyman were absent.

The Board recognized 50 students from River Valley High School and South Gallia High School for individual qualifications to both State and National BETA Conventions.

A resolution in recognition of Teacher and School Support Staff Appreciation Day was presented and passed. The resolution included the recognition and support of the community for the teachers and support staff personnel in educating the children of the district, and “encourages all members of our community to join with it in personally expressing appreciation to our teachers and support staff personnel for their dedication and devotion to their work.”

Superintendent Kuhn gave his report, where he discussed current cases as a result of COVID, reminded everyone that May 3 would be a Remote Learning Day, discussed the online parent portal being used for PK and Kindergarten enrollment, and updated the Board on all District events planned for May. He also reminded the Board the negotiations are continuing with another session scheduled for April 27 and discussed the work being done to prepare for summer school.

The following items were approved: minutes, for the March 28, 2022 Regular Board Meeting as prepared by the Treasurer; the bills, payroll, and financial statements; request to enter into an agreement with the Metropolitan Educational Technology Association (META) for Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) effective July 1, 2022 – June 30, 2027; contracts to Spencer Enterprises consulting services for the ECF Programs I for E-Rate Consulting services and Emergency Connectivity Grant consulting; 2022-2023 Tax Budget as presented by the Treasurer; awarding a contract to Lanning Mechanical in the amount of $588,300 for the installation of HVAC units at both River Valley and South Gallia High Schools.

The first reading of the Board of Education Policy – IKF Graduation Requirements was completed. This policy will be placed on the May agenda for adoption.

The Board entered into executive session for the purpose of discussing the possible employment of a public employee and preparing for negotiations or bargaining sessions with public employees from 5:52 p.m. to 8:03 p.m.

The Board accepted the resignation due to retirement from Ed Moore effective at the end of the 2021-2022 contract year.

With the Superintendent’s recommendation and receipt of proper certification and background checks, the Board approved the employment of the following individuals: Robin Baird, Aaliyah Howell, and Allivia Runyon, teachers, Scott Cooper, substitute teacher; Candace Halley, BLT Co-Chair for Hannan Trace Elementary; Dama Schultz, BETA Club, National Honor Society, and Senior Class Advisor at River Valley High School; Ashli Halley as BLT Co-Chair and Student Council Advisor at South Gallia Middle School; Kaylee Schultz, substitute teacher for the remainder of the 2021-2022 school year.

The Board also approved the employment of the following, with the Superintendent’s recommendations and receipt f proper certification and background checks:

Hannan Trace Elementary supplemental positions: Robyn Slone, Academic Fair Advisor, Heidi Birchfield, Brandy Hill, and Alice Sanders, BLT Co-Chair.

Southwestern Elementary supplemental positions: Chris Burnett, Academic Fair Advisor; Frantina Johnson, Elementary BETA Club; Tiffany Barry, Chris Burnette, Sasha Stout, BLT Co-Chair.

River Valley Middle School supplemental positions at: Vicky Bryant, Academic Fair Advisor, Jr High BETA Club; Lisa Richie, Jr High BETA Club; Laurie Graham, Amy Hatfield,Ruth Warden, BLT Co-Chair; Lisa Richie, National History Day Advisor; Ruth Warden, Science Fair Advisor; Laurie Graham, Janet McGuire, Student Council; Loretta Shepherd, Middle School Yearbook.

River Valley High School supplemental positions: JP Davis, Academic Festival Advisor; John Reed Quiz Bowl; Angie Petrie, Art Show; John Reed, Band Director; Stephanie Campbell, Amy Stanley, BETA Club; Stephanie Campbell, Tom Coldwell, Brea McClung, BLT Co-Chair; Chloe Haney, Community Service Club, Drama Director; Michelle Alderman, Yearbook Advisor; Melody Walker, Vocal Music Director/Show; Stephanie Campbell, Chloe Haney, Mock Trial; Brent Smith, National History Day; JP Davis, Science Fair; Jeremy Peck, Brent Smith, Student Council; Jeremy Peck, Darian Sizemore,Freshman Class Advisor; Chloe Haney, Sophomore Class Advisor; Stephanie Campbell, Angie Petrie, Junior Class Advisor; Michelle Alderman, Senior Class Advisor; Associate Athletic Director; Brett Bostic, Stephen Brown, Open Gym Supervisor; Valerie Tabor, Head Varsity Volleyball Coach; Darin Smith, Head Varsity Cross Country Coach; Dewey Smith, Head Varsity Girls Golf Coach; Jason Stout Head Varsity Boys Golf Coach; Darian Sizemore, Flag Corps;Julie Casey, Fall and Winter Varsity Cheer; Brett Bostic, Head Varsity Boys Basketball Coach, Lynn Sheets, Asst. Varsity Boys Basketball Coach; Derrick Layton, Head JV Boys Basketball Coach; JP Davis, Volunteer Asst. Boys Basketball Coach; Stephen Brow, Head Varsity Girls Basketball Coach; Aaron Mulholland, Asst. Varsity Girls Basketball Coach; Patrick Brown Head, JV Girls Basketball Coach; Mark Allen, Assistant Varsity Wrestling Coach; Matthew Huck, Head Varsity Wrestling Coach; Robyn Schlater, Head Varsity Swim Coach; Regina Rhodes Asst. Swim Coach.

South Gallia Middle School supplemental positions: Samantha Martin, Academic Fair Advisor; Ryan Shafer, Quiz Bowl; Tonya Snyder, BETA Club; Samantha Martin; BLT Co-Chair; Zeph Clary, Head Football Coach; Jacob Sanders, Asst. Football Coach; Chris McComas, Volunteer Asst. Football Coach; Pam Sanders, Volunteer Asst. Volleyball Coach; Angela Cremeans, Volunteer Asst. Volleyball Coach; Dafney Davis Cross Country; Chrissy Sanders, Cross Country; David Small, Volunteer 7th and 8th Grade Girls Basketball Coach.

South Gallia High School supplemental positions: Carey Roberts, Associate Athletic Director MS/HS; Matthew Bess, MS/HS Athletic Director; Emily Dailey, Academic Fair Advisor; Dian Fleming, Quiz Bowl; Trey Mandt, Band Director; Carey Roberts, Karen Waugh, BLT Co-Chair; Amanda Gilbert, Drama; Trey Mandt, Vocal Music Director/Show Choir; Dafney Davis, Community Service Club; Karen Waugh, National Honor Society; Michael Moore, Science Fair; Linda Donoh, Student Council; Carey Roberts, Yearbook; Karen Waugh, Freshman Class; Dian Fleming, Sophomore Class; Carey Roberts, Junior Class; Travis Elliott, Corey Small, Open Gym Supervisor; Angie Cremeens, Head JV Volleyball Coach; Dafney Davis, Cross Country Coach; Chrissy Sanders, Volunteer Asst. Cross Country Coach; Bree Ramey Flag Corps; Amber Miller, Fall and Winter Varsity Cheer; Amber Miller, JV Cheer Winter; Travis Elliott, Head Varsity Boys Basketball Coach; Jeremy Bayless, Head JV Boys Basketball Coach; Corey Small, Head Varsity Girls Basketball Coach; David Small, Volunteer Asst. Girls Basketball Coach.

Pending receipt of proper certification and background checks, the Board approved for the 2022-2023 school year:

The Board approved the motion to non-renew all part-time contracts at the conclusion of the 2021-2022 school year.

The meeting was adjourned at 8:03 p.m.