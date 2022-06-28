GALLIPOLIS — An African penguin was joined by an armadillo, a tortoise, an echidna, and a sloth during Saturday’s visit by the Columbus Zoo to the Bossard Memorial Library in Gallipolis. The visit was part of Bossard’s Summer Reading Program “Oceans of Possibilities.”

Library Director Debbie Saunders said, “The library was pleased to receive a summer reading grant for this event, supported by the State Library of Ohio with federal funds from the Institute of Museum and Library Services.”

Saunders shared that although all the animals were popular with the crowd of over 200 who attended the event, the sloth seemed to be the crowd favorite, followed closely by Anchovy the Penguin.

“It was such a pleasure to see the joy on the faces of children and parents alike during the Columbus Zoo’s recent visit to Bossard Library,” she said.

The library has many other programs slated for the upcoming weeks of summer as part of the annual summer reading program, including “The Little Mermaid” by Bright Star Theatre on Wednesday, June 29 at 10 a.m.

The summer reading program is for kids ages 0-18, and includes collecting “brag tags” for books read, or read to them, and special-themed Story Times and Lap Sits each Monday and Wednesday at 10 a.m.

For more information, visit the library, call 740-446-7323, or online at bossardlibrary.org.

Lorna Hart is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing.

