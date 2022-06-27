Gallia BOE approve hirings for 2022-2023 school year

GALLIA COUNTY — The Gallia County Local Board of Education held a regular meeting March 28 with the following members answering roll call: Jeff Halley, Terry Halley, Beth James, Brandon Twyman, and Paula Whitt.

First on the agenda was recognition of River Valley High School students Jayla Chick, Carl Stumbo, and Kate Nutter who received perfect scores on the American Legion Americanism and Government test. The Board said that all three set excellent examples to their fellow students.

The River Valley High wrestling team finished as TVC Runner Up, Regional Duals Runner Up, and three-time Sectional Champions. The following individuals were recognized for their accomplishments on the wrestling mat this season:

TVC Champions: Andrew Huck, Michael Conkle, Will Hash, Aiden Greene, and Landon Goheen; 100 Career Wins: Will Hash, Nathan Cadle, Aiden Greene, Nathan Brown, and Andrew Huck; Sectional Champions: Andrew Huck, Justin Stump, Will Hashand Aiden Greene; District Qualifiers: Evan Wilbur, Levi Wood, Andrew Huck, Justin Stump, Michael Conkle, Will Hash, Aiden Greene and Landon Goheen; All Time Wins: Will Hash; District Placement: Andrew Huck, Justin Stump, Michael Conkle, Will Hash, and Aiden Greene; State Qualifiers: Justin Stump, Michael Conkle, Will Hash and Aiden Greene; State Placement: Will Hash

The following individuals from River Valley Middle School were recognized for their accomplishments on the wrestling mat this season: State Qualifiers: Philip Hash, Zoe Vore, Xaiver Vore and Tanner Young

Fred Helms, custodian, was presented with the School and Community Hero award for his dedication to the students, school, and community.

The Superintendent’s Report included discussion of current cases as a result of COVID, detailed electronic enrollment being implemented for the 2022-2023 school year, reminder of the Board Work Session scheduled for April 4, update on the gym floor refinishing projects, reminded everyone that State Testing is underway and spoke of the good work the teachers and staff had been doing preparing students, and announced April 14 is a make-up day for students and staff.

Items under the General Consent calendar are considered routine and are enacted under one motion, unless a Board Member requests an item be removed from the agenda for separate consideration. The Board approved the General Consent Agenda for the March 28, 2022, Regular Board Meeting as follows: minutes, as per O.R.C. 3313.26, for the February 28, 2022, Regular Board Meeting as prepared by the Treasurer, approve the bills, payroll, and financial statements; 2022 Fund; purchase of a 2022 Ram 3500 Chassis Cabat to be paid from the ARP/ESSER III; enter into a contract with the Gallia County Engineer’s office for 2022 Materials and Services; contract with Metropolitan Educational Technology Association (META) for District-wide internet services for the period of July 1, 2022 through June 30, 2027; calendar for the 2022-2023 academic year as presented; 2022-2023 Agreement for the Early Childhood Education Program.

The Board entered executive session for the purpose of discussing the possible employment of a public employee, preparing for negotiations or bargaining sessions with public employees, and to conference with District Attorney regarding pending court action at 6:12 p.m. and re-entered into open session at 7 p.m.

A settlement agreement between Gavin Power LLC, the Gallia County Auditor, the Gallia County Board of Revision, and the Gallia County Board of Education was approved.

Items under the Personnel Consent calendar are considered routine and will be enacted under one motion, unless a Board Member requests an item be removed from the consent agenda for separate consideration: The following were approved, with the Superintendent’s recommendation and receipt of proper certification and background checks: employ Ashley Metheney as a school Psychologist for a three-year contract beginning with the 2022-2023 school year; employ Ty Johnson as Principal, River Valley High School on a two year contract beginning August 1, 2022; employ the following individuals as teachers for the 2022-2023 school year: Tyler Bass, Vinton Elementary; Caden Harden, River Valley Middle and High; Madelynn Nance, River Valley High; Lena Rawlinson, Southwestern Elementary; Dylan Rutt as a Volunteer Softball coach at South Gallia High School for the 2021-2022 school year; supplemental positions for the 2022-2023 school year at River Valley Middle School: Seth Bledsoe, 7th Grade Football coach, Brant Rocchi, 8th Grade Football coach, Melissa Santos, Jr High Cheerleading coach; the following supplemental positions for the 2022-2023 school year at River Valley High School: Coalton Russell, Head JV Football coach, Patrick Brown, Assistant Varsity Football coach, Matthew Huck, Assistant Varsity Football coach, Ryan Stewart, Assistant Varsity Football coach, Michael Conkle, Volunteer Football coach, Adam Loveday, Volunteer Football coach; the following supplemental positions for the 2022-2023 school year at South Gallia High School: Josh Marcum, Head JV Football coach (Split Salary), Trevor Baker, Assistant Varsity Football coach, Trace Conley, Assistant Varsity Football coach, Nick Hicks, Volunteer Football coach, Caleb Johnson, Volunteer Football coach; the following as substitutes for the 2021-2022 school year: Teresa Baker, aide, Chase Davis, teacher, Caden Harden, teacher, Nick Hicks, teacher, Ashley Horsley, teacher, Skylar Jones, teacher, Allivia Runyon, teacher, Chris Somerville, teacher, Greg Spear, bus driver, Bernard Thompson, bus driver, Kandas Workman, bus driver.

The following resignations were approved: Timothy Edwards, principal, effective June 30; Jada Hall, teacher, effective June 30; and Kandus Workman, bus driver, effective March 18.

The meeting was adjourned.