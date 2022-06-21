Gallipolis City Board of Ed. holds special meeting

GALLIPOLIS — A special meeting was held by the Gallipolis City School District Board of Education last month at the central office with President Lynn Angell presiding with the following members present: John O’Brien, Alex Saunders, Morgan Saunders, Supt. Craig Wright and Treasurer Bethany Lewis.

First on the agenda was the approval of temporary summer help for May 31 through Aug. 12 of the following: Chanee Cremeens, Gabriel Rhys Davis, William Connor Davis, Todd Elliott, Carter Harris, Jenna Harrison, Cole Hines, Elizabeth Hout, Beau Johnson, Trenton Johnson, Stuart McComas, and Hudson Shamblin.

The board approved the administrative contract renewal of Danita Hamlin as school psychologist and Certified Teacher Amber Phillips.

The contract to employ the following certified teachers effective Aug. 15 was approved: Brooke Mohr at MA with seven years of experience, McKenzie Siders at BA with one year of experience.

Supplemental contracts were approved for the 2022-2023 school year as follows: Mark Allen as Head Varsity Golf Coach, Vince Dombrow as Assistant Varsity Football Coach, Cheryl Greenlee as Seventh and Eighth Grade Head Cross Country Coach, Dreama Hamid as Head Varsity and Junior Varsity Cheerleader Coach, Dalton Jarrell as Seventh and Eighth Grade Assistant Football Coach, and Lillie Mueller as Assistant Varsity Volleyball Coach.

The board approved a change in job description titles recommended by Wright to better describe the positions for the following: Director of Special Education to Director of Special Services, Special Education Secretary to Special Services Secretary, and Head Maintenance to Maintenance Supervisor.