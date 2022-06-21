Women’s cancer screenings in Gallia County

GALLIPOLIS — Through its Women’s Health Clinic, the Ohio University Heritage Community Clinic has long provided mobile women’s cancer screening clinics throughout southeastern Ohio as part of its mission to improve women’s health in the region.

OU’s Women’s Health Clinic will offer breast and cervical cancer screenings on the medical mobile unit parked at the Gallipolis City Park, First Avenue, Gallipolis, on Thursday, July 21, 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Services offered include breast health education, PAP tests, breast and pelvic exams, and navigation through the continuum of care. Orders and appointments for mammograms will also be provided for eligible women. The Breast and Cervical Cancer Project (BCCP) will be available for no-cost breast and cervical cancer screenings and diagnostic testing to qualified women who meet eligibility criteria.

Appointments are required and women should call 740-593-2432 or 1-800-844-2654 to determine eligibility and to schedule an appointment.

More information on OU’s Women’s Health Clinic can be found at: ohio.edu/medicine or facebook.com/oucommunityhealth or facebook.com/HCOMAHEC/

Submitted by Ohio University.